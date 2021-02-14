A Horton man remains behind bars after assaulting a woman and fleeing with a child early Sunday morning.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Douglas Police Department responded to a call of domestic assault on Fairview Road in the Nixon Chapel area.
The unidentified victim was left on the side of the road with multiple head injuries.
The suspect, Sergio Lopez – who was suspected to be intoxicated - drove from the scene in the victim’s vehicle with the couple’s 6-month-old child inside.
The vehicle broke down at Nixon Chapel and Fairview Roads and Lopez fled on foot with the child in an unknown direction.
Deputies began a search of the area and called in additional personnel, including the Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound.
After several hours of searching, Lopez tried to go to his brother’s home on Nixon Chapel Road. Deputies were able to take him into custody.
The child was found with Lopez, unharmed, and has been returned to the mother.
“We are thankful for the job everyone did in finding this child safe, especially with the cold weather and the cold temperatures this weekend,” Guthrie said.
Lopez was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was charged with second-degree domestic violence, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment.
He is being held without bond at this time, Guthrie said.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, according to the Criminal Code of Alabama. If convicted, the defendant could serve a minimum jail sentence of six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.