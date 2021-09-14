Boaz has a new police chief.
Assistant Chief Michael Abercrombie was appointed chief during a Boaz City Council meeting Monday night. The vote for Abercrombie’s promotion was unanimous.
Mayor David Dyar said Abercrombie started with the department in 2000 as a jailer/dispatcher.
“That’s the lowest you can hire in,” Dyar said. “He then became a patrolman, sergeant and worked up to the investigations department. He was named assistant chief a few months ago and how he’s chief of police of our great city.”
Abercrombie said he’s happy with the new position.
“I’m looking forward to the new challenges,” he said.
After the unanimous vote, Abercrombie was greeted with a round of applause from the council and assembled city department heads.
The search for a new assistant police chief will begin immediately, Abercrombie said.
Abercrombie, a longtime Boaz Police Department Chief Investigator, was named the new assistant chief in June to replace Walter “Little John” Colbert who retired.
Abercrombie’s father, Roy, retired from the Boaz Police Department. His brother, Tim, is a retired officer with the Albertville Police Department.
“I’ve been raised up in it,” Abercrombie said. “I’ve been on the Boaz Police force for 21 years, the last 11 in investigations.”
He has a wife, and three children – a son and two daughters - ranging in age from 15 to 21 years old.
Former Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin left the department earlier this summer to take a position with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
In other business, councilmen heard from three downtown business owners who “begged” the city for support and approval for the second Dashing Through Downtown holiday shopping event to happen again.
Business owners Ashley Greer, Holly Ramsey and Hannah Cornelius said they came to the council asking for permission and support to plan the event this winter. The trio said they approached Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce officials for help and guidance since May.
“Basically we don’t want to overstep our bounds,” said Greer. “We are excited to get the downtown going again. We are here begging to have the event. We can get vendors. It’s crunch time now.
“Last year, the event was so well received. We were compared to Franklin, Tenn., and a Hallmark movie. We want to get an ok to plan that event again.”
When reached by phone Tuesday morning, Boaz Chamber of Commerce Director Jill Johnson declined comment, stating she was not at Monday’s meeting and did not know what had been said.
Dyar asked for a few days to “do his due diligence” and “dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s” before giving full consent to the event.
“I definitely think it is a good idea to have the event again this year,” Dyar said. “I think everyone up here (the council) understands the importance of this event. It is a very special time. Everyone seemed to enjoy it last year. I was there and had a great time. The snow machines added a beautiful atmosphere.”
Also during the meeting, council members:
• Adopted a resolution observing Sept. 30 as Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness Day.
• Approved paying $253,888 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public inspection.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the purchase of a mobile license plate recognition package. The equipment will be installed on one of the new Tahoe vehicles in the police department. Abercrombie said the equipment scans and reads license plates on vehicles and if any have been flagged as stolen or wanted, will alert the officer to possibly initiate a vehicle stop.
The equipment will be purchased from Vigilant Solutions at a cost of $19,415.
• Adopted a resolution entering into an agreement with the state of Alabama through the Alabama Department of Transportation. The agreement will allow the Boaz Senior Center to purchase two new vans. One van will be fully funded by grants while the other will be purchased with an 80/20 matching grant.
• Adopted a resolution declaring various movie theater equipment from the former Boaz 9 Cinema as surplus equipment for sale.
• Reappointed Mary Wallace, Betty Metcalf and Virginia Amberson to the library board with terms to expire May 10, 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectfully.
• Learned the Boa Police Department made 87 arrests; responded to 2,751 calls; filed 167 incident reports; issued 197 traffic citations; responded to 39 traffic accidents; and worked nine private property accidents during the month of August.
