Going through the valley can be grueling.
There is a hopelessness in the low points of life that seems to overwhelm you, despite the faith to which you know to cling.
Imagine that hopelessness increasing exponentially when you happen to look around in that valley and see dry bones lying on the ground!
I wonder if Ezekiel thought, “How can I make it through this? It looks like this valley has already claimed the lives of so many!”
Before he uttered a word, he was posed a question from the One who led him there:
“Son of man, can these bones live?”
I dare you to try and forget that you have heard this story many times and imagine what you would answer. You are not looking at something that is dying, but at something that is dead ... and has been dead for a while. Can the dead live? Can what is broken be healed? Can hopelessness dare to be awakened by hope?
Ezekiel said the best answer possible, in my opinion, when he stated: “O Lord God, You know.”
This year has left us in a tailspin, and we are only halfway through it. Just when we think it cannot get worse, we see the news. Another dry bone of hopelessness lands in our valley. I dare you to look around in 2020 and—without ignoring the sea of lifelessness around you—remember the One who led you here. The highlight of Ezekiel 37 is not the valley of dry bones ... it is the God who allowed a man to speak life into them.
I encourage you to say to hopelessness: “Hear the Word of the Lord.”
I encourage you to say to faithlessness: “Hear the Word of the Lord.”
I encourage you to say to 2020: “Hear the Word of the Lord.”
What seems to be the height of discouragement in our eyes can easily become a miracle if we choose to look through His.
Can these bones live? Lord God, You know.
Ezekiel 37:1-14
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries — one of which is writing the devotion for the church’s website. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
