UPDATE: No bomb was found at the Marshall County Courthouse. However, the courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the day Thursday. Officials say the courthouse will reopen for business Friday.
Bomb-detecting dogs were brought in from Huntsville to search the building. Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies, Guntersville Police and Fire departments, ALEA and the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency joined in the search efforts Thursday.
An investigation is ongoing according to Sheriff's Office officials. See Saturday's edition of The Reporter for more details.
Officials at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville have evacuated the building after receiving a bomb threat.
Search dogs have been requested and an investigation is underway.
Please avoid the area.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Department has announced the courthouse will remain closed for the remainder of the day Thursday.
This is a developing story. The Reporter will post updates as they become available.
