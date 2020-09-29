ASBURY — The Asbury football team battled to the final horn on homecoming against Coosa Christian, but the Conquerors exited Marshall County with a 28-19 victory on Sept. 25.
Asbury committed a turnover on its opening drive that led to Coosa Christian’s first touchdown. The Conquerors recovered a bad snap at the AHS 5-yard line and scored three plays later, making it 7-0.
The Rams answered on their next drive, as Dante Broussard raced 35 yards to the end zone. Coosa Christian pulled in front 14-7 at halftime.
Asbury’s defense stopped the Conquerors on the opening possession of the second half. The Rams took over and drove for a touchdown, which came on quarterback Austin Bloodworth’s option run from 30 yards. AHS missed the extra point, leaving Coosa in front 14-13.
Coosa Christian extended its advantage to 20-13 early in the fourth quarter.
With eight minutes remaining, Bloodworth’s TD run completed an Asbury drive that cut it to 20-19. The Rams’ two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Conquerors scored their final TD with three minutes left and executed a successful two-point conversion, building a nine-point lead.
Bloodworth finished 5-of-10 passing for 56 yards. He rushed for 33 yards and two scores.
Broussard paced Asbury’s ground game with 85 yards on 16 carries. Jacob Gareri ran eight times for 46 yards.
Gage Farmer topped the Rams’ defense with 11 tackles. He also collected an interception, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass.
McKinley Orr totaled 10 tackles, and Dakota Templeton contributed nine tackles and two pass breakups.
Nate Blancett finished with seven tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Brad Sims had seven tackles and two sacks.
