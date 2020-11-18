The head football coach as well as the principal at Albertville High School have been relieved of their duties.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Boyd English confirmed to The Reporter coach Cliff Mitchell had been dismissed from the football staff and principal Deidra Tidwell had been reassigned to serve as principal of the virtual learning school, which was recently named the Albertville Virtual and Success Academy.
The decision was made during a board meeting Tuesday evening.
English referred to Mitchell and Tidwell as two “outstanding individuals,” and said he looks forward to continuing working with them at the school system and supporting them in the future.
“I want to thank Dr. Tidwell and Coach Mitchell for their service in their roles as educators in Albertville City Schools,” English said. “We look forward to their continued service for our students in their new roles with our school system.”
Mitchell may continue in his teaching position at the high school, English said.
Mitchell served as a student coach for the Aggies during the 2003 football season. He joined the Aggie faculty and coaching staff full-time in 2004 and served as assistant head coach for the 2015-18 seasons under his predecessor, Dale Pruitt.
Mitchell became head coach in May 2019. His first Aggie team finished 5-6 and reached the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Albertville became a 7A program for the first time in the 2020 season. The Aggies posted a 2-8 record, including a forfeit win over Region 4 opponent Huntsville. They closed the regular season with a 54-0 loss to Guntersville, their greatest margin of defeat in the 106-game series history.
Tidwell, an 18-year veteran of the Albertville City School System, was hired as AHS principal in December 2015. A graduate of Boaz High School, she began her career as a counselor at Big Spring Lake Kindergarten. She then served as assistant principal at Albertville Primary School and AHS.
Tidwell issued the following statement Wednesday evening:
"Dear AHS Family,
"At the Nov.17 Board Meeting, I was transferred from principal at AHS to Principal at Albertville Virtual School & Success Academy effective immediately.
"This decision was not my choice; however, this is where Dr. English believes I can best serve Albertville City Schools. I plan to do this job with the best of my ability, just as I have the others I have had in ACS over the past 18 years.
"I have considered it a great honor to be the principal at AHS and love each and every one of you dearly. I wish you all the best in all you do. Always remember, 'no one rises to low expectations.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.