Life with a non-verbal autistic child is never easy. The addition of Pete, a service dog, to a Sardis City family may be a blessing when it comes to soothing their 6-year-old son.
Misty Gaylor said her son, Bryson, was diagnosed with autism at two years old. When he was three and a half, the family began working with Retrieving Freedom, a service dog provider, to match Bryson with the perfect dog.
“Most people think a service dog is trained to track people,” Misty said. “Not anymore.
“Pete is trained in deep-pressure therapy. He’s not a companion for Bryson. The goal is that when Bryson gets upset, Pete will comfort him.”
Pete and Bryson may be tethered using a special vest on Bryson when in public or out of the home. If the tether becomes tight or Bryson pulls on it in an attempt to walk away, Pete is trained to sit or lay down to keep Bryson in one place. Often times, autistic children try to run away or wander from their homes or caregivers.
If Bryson should have a “meltdown,” Pete will put his head on Bryson’s leg or the front of his body on Bryson. The weight and warmth of the dog should calm Bryson.
“We’ve been through four dogs trying to find just the perfect match,” Misty said. “The dog has to be strong enough not to be pulled by Bryson. It has to bond with Bryson. There is a lot that goes into choosing the right dog.”
Pete is a yellow lab trained by Retrieving Freedom to work with Bryson, Misty, her husband Blake and younger son Brody.
Retrieving Freedom is a non-profit tasked with training dogs to help children with autism and veterans. Each chosen dog is trained to meet specific needs of its matched human.
“We have a public access test coming up,” Misty said. “That means we have to able to control him in public. Service dogs don’t bark. They are almost like statues.
“We need to be able to control him and keep him focused on Bryson.
“There are a lot of so-called service dogs out there, but you can tell they haven’t truly been trained. Pete was trained for about two years before being matched with Bryson.”
When in public, Pete will sport a special vest emblazoned with “Service Dog” and the Autism Society of America puzzle piece logo.
Two-year-old Pete has been with the Gaylor family for about 30 days.
Cost to secure Pete was approximately $8,700. The family raised the money through donations from area businesses, family and friends. Misty said the foundation no longer requires families to pay for the dogs, but she felt obligated.
“When we got Pete, they came to us to do our training,” she said. “Now you have to go to Missouri or Iowa.
“We had a lot of expenses going back and forth.
“Everyone is very supportive of Bryson and our cause.”
As the mother of an autistic child, Misty said she found herself floundering, trying to find information and a support system to reach out to for help and advice.
“When he was so little, I first thought he was deaf,” she said. “It was a hard pill to swallow.
“We got his first diagnosis at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. We went to Vanderbilt in Nashville for a second diagnosis.
“At first, I had no one to ask. Now, if I can just be a light to one other mother, it will be worth it.
“Bryson is what he is. I don’t hide it. We can’t change it. But we can try to make it better.”
Bryson attends Coosa Behavioral in Gadsden during the summer months and John S. Jones Elementary School in Rainbow City. A bus takes him to school and back home, Misty said. Pete will not accompany Bryson to school this year as there are too many restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
“When Coosa was closed due to COVID, his schedule was off and it was a nightmare,” Misty said.
“He loves it there and they give him structure. That’s what he needs and enjoys.”
When Misty and her family began looking into service dogs, she reached out to other mothers of autistic children for suggestions.
“I had a friend who had a daughter with a similar diagnosis,” Misty said. “I did a lot of research and talked to several facilities.
“You have to be careful who you are dealing with. Some will rip you off. It all scared me to death.”
She eventually found two families in Alabama that used Retrieving Freedom.
“They just raved about them,” she said. “I felt comfortable with them.”
Just the other day, Pete proved his worth when Bryson had a meltdown while in his grandmother’s care.
“My mother-in-law called me and said she had tried everything to get Bryson to calm down,” Misty said. “She didn’t know what was wrong.
“Pete went to place his head on Bryson’s leg and he calmed down.
“Thank God for Pete.”
