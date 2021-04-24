FYFFE — Two of the senior stars of the greatest varsity boys basketball team in Fyffe history took the next steps in their outstanding careers by signing letters of intent during a Thursday afternoon ceremony in the lobby of Mike Cochran Gymnasium.
Point guard and Class 3A State Tournament most valuable player Parker Godwin signed with Gadsden State, while forward Tate Goolesby signed with Huntingdon College in Montgomery, a member of the NCAA Division III USA South Conference.
“A long time. I really don’t even know,” Godwin said, of how long he’s wanted to play college basketball. “Probably third or fourth grade, because Mom, she used to kick my butt in Horse all the time, and I just made it a goal to get to where she got. So now, I’ve got to pass her. I’ve got to keep working.”
Godwin’s mother, Jana, won State basketball championships at Fyffe and Snead State Community College. She’s a member of the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame.
Gadsden State’s head coach is Deddric Tarver. GSCC assistant coach Edron Lane represented the team at Godwin’s signing.
The Cardinals finished 13-10 overall and lost in the ACCC Tournament quarterfinals this season.
“I kind of felt like that’s where I would improve the most as a player,” Godwin said of Gadsden State. “It felt like a good fit.”
Huntingdon’s head coach is David Gurganus. The Hawks finished 4-10 in a 2020-21 season shortened by COVID-19.
Signing with the Hawks allowed Goolesby to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing at the college level.
“I’d say probably my whole life, since I started playing basketball,” Goolesby said of his dream. “I played Upward when I was 5 or 6 … pretty young. However old I was when I could walk and dribble, pretty much.
“Huntingdon is the one that reached out to me first. I kind of was on the fence between them and another school, but then after really thinking about it, I figured that would be the better school for like my future, and I felt like they wanted me a little bit more.”
Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash said he likes to see his players have the opportunity to play in college, and he’s glad Godwin and Goolesby are taking advantage of their opportunities.
“They’d all had talks with other schools, but Parker just decided to settle on this,” Thrash said. “He hopes to go two years at Gadsden and do well, and then hopefully move on. I think Huntingdon is where Tate had in his heart all along. He had several other schools express interest, but he settled on Huntingdon.”
Thrash said Gadsden State will use Godwin at both guard positions, while Goolesby will probably play the three or four position for Huntingdon.
Godwin joined the Fyffe varsity as a freshman and Goolesby as a sophomore. Their contributions helped the Red Devils reach heights unseen in the program’s history.
“We won back-to-back county championships [in 2020 and 2021] that had never been done before,” Thrash said. “Last year, this group helped set the all-time wins record here at Fyffe — 31 wins is the most in school history. Of course, a regional championship hadn’t been done under the new system they’ve got now. No team here at Fyffe had ever won a state championship. So that’s a pretty good thing.
“They’ve just been a core for a great group of history-making basketball at Fyffe.
“They make good grades, they’re not in the office in trouble or anything like that, they’ve really practiced hard on the court and it’s just been a great year. Proud of the boys.”
Goolesby hit 5-of-6 free throws in overtime to help Fyffe beat archrival Plainview 66-62 in the Class 3A Northeast Regional finals, sending the Red Devils to the State Tournament for the first time since 1985.
Fyffe beat Cottage Hill 63-47 in the State semifinals and then knocked off Montgomery Catholic 49-43 in the finals. Godwin scored a game-best 21 points in the finals.
“It’s still crazy to think about,” Goolesby said of the Red Devils’ State title run. “We knew this year coming in that we had a shot, but I mean most of us didn’t really think it would ever happen because it just seemed so far away. But to actually get there and do it, I still sometimes lay in bed and think about it.”
Winning State remains fresh on Godwin’s mind as well.
“It’s an unreal feeling,” he said. “It’s pretty indescribable. Still on cloud nine for sure.”
