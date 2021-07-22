Holly R. Debord entered a blind guilty plea in front of Marshall County Judge Chris Abel Thursday afternoon.
Debord pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, sexual torture and bestiality. As a blind plea, the sentence length will be determined by Abel on Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
Debord was indicted on a total of nine charges, but six of those charges were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.
First-degree sodomy and sexual torture are Class A felony charges punished by up to 99 years or life in prison. Bestiality is a Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year of imprisonment.
Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Bray and Adam Culbert called the case one of the most disturbing case they had ever encountered.
"We are pleased that the guilty plea means that no citizen from our community will ever have to serve on a jury and see the reclusive evidence in this case," Bray said.
Prosecutors thanked the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Guntersville Police Department and the Marshall Couny Major Crimes Unit Forensics Lab for their work on the case.
See Saturday's edition of The Reporter for the complete story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.