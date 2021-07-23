Jimmy D.
Cunningham
Attalla
Jimmy D. Cunningham born in Atalla AL on July 2nd, 1949 passed away on July 21, 2021 in Boaz, surrounded by loved ones. Jimmy “Jim” was 72 years old at the time of his passing.
Jim lived a full and loved life, full of family friends and so many grandkids. Jim was drafted into the army during Vietnam, he served in the army for two years in Alaska. Jim was a 23-year retiree of the Gulf State Steel. During his first two marriages Jim had three children and inherited a fourth. Jim is survived by his wife, Debra Cunningham. They met in 1989 and were married March 30, 1992. Jim then inherited another four children.
Jim was a loving husband, brother, father, and friend. Those who knew Jim knew that he loved to tinker and mow his lawn. Jim loved his children, all eight of them. But he always lit up the most when he was surrounded by any of his 14 grandkids. Jim was always the first to offer to lend a hand to help family or neighbor, even if it meant breaking a foot, or two.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, Leon Cunningham, and mother Ann Cunningham; his first wife, Brenda; sister, Virginia “Gin;” and brother, Andy as well.
Jim leaves a lasting legacy in his children, Tim (Cristy) Cunningham, Candy (Jeremy) Beck, Jennifer Nesmith-Neumeyer, Brandi (Chris Battiste) Neumeyer, Jeff (Jacy) Cunningham, James (Aubrey) Neumeyer, Anne Marie Connell and Amber Cunningham. And the legacy continues with his grandkids, Hannah Cunningham, Holland, Sarah and Piper Beck, Gavyn Neumeyer and Aidyn Nesmith, Avery and Dexter Battiste, Jaxton Cunningham, Marley, Piper and Isabella Neumeyer, Navah and Zayne Connell. Jim is also survived by his sister, Judy Groover, and brother, Paul Cunningham.
Jim always gave and never took. Always helped but never asked. Always made available his time but rarely asked for others’ time. Jim loved and helped with no strings attached. The true form of selflessness. May he rest in his riches full of breath and life. Jim’s infectious laugh and grand smile will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held noon-12:30 p.m. for family and 12:30-1:30 p.m. for friends, on Sunday July 25 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Graveside services to follow at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Boaz.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Paul Jr, Mark and James Cunningham, David Groover and Jimmy Beck; great-nephew, Ray Hill, and brother-in-law, Steve Bronaugh.
In leu of flowers please send plants or a donation to the National Kidney Foundation.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Christel Michele Hunter Stidham
Attalla
Christel Michele Hunter Stidham, age 44, of Attalla, died Monday, July 19, 2021.
Christel is survived by her husband, Kenneth Stidham; her children, Vada LeeAnn Epps, Zander Epps, Hunter (Randi) Stidham and Rylan Stidham; one grandchild; parents, Rev. Leon and Phyllis Hunter; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ilene Wilbanks Ware
Albertville
Ilene Wilbanks Ware, of Albertville, died July 21, 2021 at her son’s home in Horton.
Funeral services will be Sunday, July 25, 2021, at W. T. Wilson Funeral Home Chapel in Rainsville at 1 p.m. with Bro. Danny Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery on Jackson County Road 44 in Macedonia.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
She is survived by her children, Billy Harold (Virginia) Ware Jr., Gerald “Bud” (Rhonda) Ware, Robert (Kathleen) Ware, Terry (Gayla) Ware, Bobby Ware, Rose (Shawn) Pruitt and Doug (Chasity) Ware; brothers, Joe Wilbanks and Charles Wilbanks; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Jerry Snellings
Albertville
Jerry Snellings, 78, of Albertville, died on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gene Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Snellings; sons, Jerry Neal (Pattie) Snellings, Michael (donna) Snellings, Barry Snellings, and Thomas (Belinda) Snellings; daughters, Teresa (Gene) Stallings; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital
Jill Pettit Hernandez
Boaz
Jill Pettit Hernandez, 86 of Boaz, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Liberty Cemetery at Painter. Chaplain Mike Yopp officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Sharp; daughter-in-law, Francine Sharp; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Judy Hibbard
Albertville
Judy Hibbard, 74, of Albertville, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Serenity Hospice Family Care in Huntsville.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Pastor William Trapp will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 p.m.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hibbard; children, Tina Sides (Jerry), Rex Searle, David Searle, Devona Richman (Tim White), Kelly Hutchinson, Pat Hibbard (Trinity), Amy Kelly, Amanda Ziese (Bruce) and Shawn Hibbard (Carrie); 28 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, John Simmons (Sherrie); sister, Jeanine Tremea; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Monita Ferguson
Albertville
Monita Fergurson, 79, of Albertville, died July 22, 2021, at Diversacare of Boaz.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Ferguson; sons, John Ferguson and David Houston Ferguson; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Penny S. Arnold
Crossville
Penny S. Arnold, 60, of Crossville, died July 20, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Memorial services were Friday, July 23, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Arnold; sons, Andrew Todd and William Bobbitt (Marissa); her father, Frank Todd; sisters, Pam Todd and Gloria Ferguson; a brother, Frank Todd Jr.; and 14 grandchildren.
Ruth Poe Brown
Albertville
Ruth Poe Brown, 91, of Albertville, died July 17, 2021, at Monroe Square Assisted Living.
Services were Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Br. Jeff Martin officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Vallory Smith (Lynn), of Monroe, N.C.; son, James Lynn Brown (Pamela), of Sardis City; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Sebastian Tercero
Domingo
Albertville
Pastor Sebastian Tercero Domingo, 76, of Albertville, died July 19, 2021, in Huntsville.
Funeral services will be Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Church of UPIC. Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Ana Lopez Bernabe; and seven children.
———
