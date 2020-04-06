Enjoy this saucy Hawaiian chicken either as tacos, nachos or on top of a bed of rice. It is a fantastic combo of sweet and spicy. A slow cooker makes this the perfect weeknight dinner. You can easily swap the chicken for a pork shoulder or butt; that would be amazing in this sauce also.
Hawaiian Pineapple Chicken
Makes 6 Servings
Ingredients:
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, thighs or pork
1/2 cup pineapple juice
1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
1/3 cup honey
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons ketchup
6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 teaspoons ground ginger
2 tablespoons sambal oelek — You can find this on the international aisle at the grocery store. It is a chili/garlic sauce.
1 20-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained
Directions:
1. Spray the inside of the crockpot crock with cooking spray.
2. Place chicken or pork into crockpot crock.
3. Mix everything else together and pour it over the chicken.
4. Cook on low for six hours.
5. Once done cooking, switch the slow cooker to high.
6. Cook uncovered for 30 minutes to thicken the sauce slightly.
7. Remove chicken from the sauce and shred, then return to the crock.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
