Washington, DC— Tuesday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Christian Seklecki, of Georgia, for the Class A misdemeanor of first-degree criminal trespass. Seklecki was serving lawsuit papers to Mo Brooks's wife, Martha, on behalf of Congressman Eric Swalwell, of California's 15th District, who alleges Mo Brooks is at least partly responsible for inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
On June 6, Seklecki allegedly entered Congressman Mo Brooks’ (AL-05) home illegally and accosted his wife while serving the papers. On June 7, Mo Brooks released home surveillance video which he said proved Seklecki "stalked" Martha Brooks and ran into the Brooks’ home without the their knowledge or permission.
“On June 6, a process server illegally entered our home," Martha Brooks said. "I have worked with Huntsville City Police and the Madison County District Attorney's office and sworn out a warrant for his arrest on the charge of first-degree criminal trespass. Mo and I take our security very seriously, as do all families. My hope is that my actions today will cause the process server to think twice before illegally invading the sanctity of someone else's home, and put those who would threaten our security on notice that we will pursue illegal actions to the fullest extent of the law.”
Congressman Brooks said, “Congressman Eric Swalwell lied in his politically motivated, meritless lawsuit against President Donald Trump and me when he falsely claimed I incited the January 6th Capitol violence. Swalwell’s attorneys lied again when they strutted in front of the news media like peacocks in heat and falsely accused me of avoiding Swalwell’s lawsuit service when the fact is they could have served me roughly a hundred times before, during or after both Swalwell and I voted together on the House floor, or served me by U.S. Mail to my home address. In fact, when they finally got serious about serving me with the lawsuit, they served me not once, not twice, but three times, all within one week...
"Swalwell’s team lied again when they denied their teammate illegally trespassed into my home. Well, the home security video, the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County District Attorney’s office, a warrant magistrate and an arrest warrant all say differently. I ask Eric Swalwell to do the honorable thing and turn his teammate into Alabama authorities so that justice may be served and he can face the consequences of his criminal actions," Mo Brooks concluded.
Swalwell, Seklecki and attorney Phil Andonian claim no crime was committed.
On CNN’s New Day, Andonian said on June 7, “…the process server did not go into the Brooks’ home, and the Brooks’ know that.”
He also told the New York Post on June 7, “No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks house. That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks’ wife, as the federal rules allow.”
Alabama Code Section 13A-7-2 sets the penalty for first-degree criminal trespass at up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine.
