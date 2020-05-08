Deputies and narcotics agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office have made more than 10 drug-related arrests in the past week since stay-at-home restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic were lifted
“This is another great job by our narcotics agents and deputies,” Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrests. “Even during the current situation, we will continue to enforce our laws and protect our county. As restrictions continue to ease during the coronavirus outbreak, we will be making more and more of these arrests.”
On Wednesday, April 29, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver on Alabama Highway 75 traveling from Geraldine to Fyffe. An officer with the Fyffe Police Department stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, Amanda Wray, 33, of Fyffe, after discovering she had outstanding warrants.
While she was booked, corrections officers located 15 suboxone strips in her possession. She was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
The next day, deputies and a narcotics agent conducted a search of a vehicle parked at the Blake Community Center in Fort Payne. Using a K-9 unit, they discovered marijuana, illegal prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Ladonna Stonebraker, 40, of Gadsden, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
That same day, agents serving an arrest warrant at a residence on County Road 505 had to chase down a suspect who attempted to flee. Christopher Roden, 32, of Fort Payne, was apprehended, and a search of the residence uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Roden was booked on charges of failure to appear, third-degree escape and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Later that night, while serving felony warrants at a residence on County Road 318 in Dawson, narcotics agents apprehended a suspect in the yard who attempted to flee upon their arrival. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and illicit prescription pills were later found during a search of the residence.
Kyle Ayers, 32, of Dawson, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to two outstanding felony warrants.
In the early morning hours on Friday, May 1, agents conducted a search warrant at a residence on County Road 44 near Dawson. During the search, agents found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Jason Rogers, 34, of Dawson, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Later that day, a deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle on Alabama Highway 75 near Geraldine. The vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed and turned on County Road 34. The vehicle then turned on County Road 104 and eventually stopped behind a residence. After a foot pursuit, the driver of the motorcycle was apprehended.
Austin Morgan, 23, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sunday night, May 3, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 85 near Fort Payne. During the stop, methamphetamine, syringes and a handgun were located within the vehicle. One occupant of the vehicle, Dana Tidwell, 47, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver, Jonathan Walker, 42, of Henagar, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm having been a convicted felon.
On May 4, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 739 near Ider. During the stop, it was discovered that the driver had an outstanding warrant. After taking the suspect into custody, a search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, illegal prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Ridge, 21, of Henagar, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
