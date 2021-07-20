Carl Fannin
Boaz
Carl Fannin, of Boaz, died July 12, 2021.
In honor of him, a Celebration of Life was held at his son Brian’s home Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Montgomery; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Amiee Montgomery; his daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Aaron Pietrzyk; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Lynne Thompson, Juanita Brown, Johnny Fannin, James Fannin, Brenda Bowles, and Linda Cohen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Danny Earl Naylor
Guntersville
Danny Earl Naylor, 75, of Guntersville, died July 5, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Naylor; daughter, Christn Campbell (Scott); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Gary Naylor (Vickie); two nephews; and one great-nephew.
David Murdock
Fyffe
David Murdock, 64, of Fyffe, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home.
Services were Monday, July 19, 2021, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. James Ledwell and Ronnie Murdock officiating. Burial was in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Murdock; daughters, Haven Mattox (Will) and Brooke Allen (Tim); sisters, Catherine Bearden (Ed) and Cindy Feemster; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Devourah “Dee” Frith
Crossville
Devourah “Dee” Frith, 75, of Crossville, died Friday July 9, 2021, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Mt. Flat Cemetery. Rev. Joe Davis officiated. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Henry “Pete” Frith; children, Jen Couch (Larry), Heather Yearwood (Matt), Becky Thibodeaux (David), and Steve Frith (Nancy), six grandchildren: and six great-grandchildren.
Alex Rae and
Alice Mae Crowley
Crossville
Infant Twins Alex Rae and Alice Mae Crowley, of Crossville, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South
Graveside services were Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Lathamville Cemetery. Toby Galaviz officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include parents, Michael Draven Crowley and Jessica Galaviz; grandparents, Dana and Toby Galaviz, and Buffy Rogers; great-grandparents, Phil and Brenda Rogers, Barbara Roden, and Larry Parker.
Maria Alvarez-Jimenez
Albertville
Maria Alvarez-Jimenez, 82, of Albertville, died Friday, July 17, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South
Services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial in Memory Hill Cemetery. Misael Guillermo officiated.
Maria is survived by her children, Maria Hernandez-Alvarez, Raul Hernandez, Alejandro Hernandez, and Juana Hernandez; and 11 grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
