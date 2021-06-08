This is an opinion piece.
On Saturday, January 10, 2004, Jessica Black became the bride of Jarrod Watts. I had the honor of performing their ceremony. Other than Jarrod forgetting to bring the rings, it went without a problem. Since that day, they’ve had more than their share.
Five years after their wedding, God blessed them with a beautiful baby boy. They named him Charlie. Two-years later, Charlie gained a little brother. His name is Beau. Those two are your fun loving, face making, typical rambunctious boys, with a few exceptions. A few years ago, Beau began having some health issues and doctors discovered an arachnoid cyst in his head. In March, right before the COVID lockdown, doctors in Memphis performed a craniotomy and successfully removed the cyst. He was quickly back to his full-time job of being a boy. By June, he and his older brother were back to running and chasing one another. Charlie, running full-speed ahead, smacked straight into a wall. His injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening, but since his family had already met their deductible with Beau’s surgery, they took Charlie to see a friend who is an orthopedic surgeon. Sure enough, he had two-broken toes. He did what they do for broken toes, and told them to come back in a couple of months to recheck them. Between those visits, Charlie went back to playing soccer and taking karate, but Jessica noticed he was favoring his arm. When they went back for their follow up visit, she mentioned this to the nurse. When the doctor heard this, he said he heard a voice inside saying, “X-ray him.” When he did, he saw something on the film. Two days later, they saw a doctor at Campbell’s Clinic, in Memphis. He thought the spot might be a cyst, so he did further imaging and conferred with a colleague at St. Jude Hospital.
They sent them home, to Tupelo. Tupelo is about an hour-and-forty minutes from Memphis. They walked in the door and the phone rang. It was the doctor in Memphis, urging them to return as soon as possible. Last October, the doctors at St. Jude diagnosed Charlie with an aggressive form of cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma. In November, he began receiving chemotherapy drugs to shrink the tumor in order to get good margins. In February of this year, doctors removed 95% of the tumor. They removed parts of his rotator cuff, the ball of his shoulder, and his humerus. His humerus was full of cancer.
Since surgeons were not able to remove all the tumor, Charlie had to have more chemotherapy. He has received five different kinds of chemo, including The Red Devil. Charlie lost his hair and much of his weight, but he didn’t lose his willingness to fight, or even that broad smile of his. He has just completed his 13th round and has one more to go. In the next two to three weeks, when Charlie meets the criteria required, he will begin a five-day round of chemo. This will be his final round, and he will have met the lifetime limit of Red Devil chemo.
That they even found Charlie’s cancer in time came through a series of miracles. For one, if he had not run into that wall, they might not have discovered his cancer until it was too late. Charlie is an amazing 11-year boy, who loves airplanes, soccer, karate, Christian music, rollercoasters, dogs, and has a dream to swim with a dolphin. Will you join me in praying for Charlie and his family. Please pray that this final round of chemo does the job and that Charlie will be cancer free.
Bill King is an author, musician and native of Rainsville. Visit brobillybob.com for more.
