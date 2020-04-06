A photo of Guntersville football legend Jordan Bentley from his record-setting career at Alabama A&M was recently featured in an article in The Philadelphia Tribune.
Tribune staffer Donald Hunt wrote a story about NFL prospects from historically black colleges and universities who could be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
“On offense, pros scouts will have a chance to pick some great offensive linemen and some talented skilled position players in this year’s crop,” Hunt wrote. “On defense, NFL teams could select a player to bolster their defensive line or dip into the secondary and pick a defensive back.”
Hunt listed 10 HBCU prospects he believes could hear their names called during the draft or could sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. He named Bentley as one of those 10 prospects.
“Bentley led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rushing with 1,417 yards,” Hunt wrote.
“He averaged 5.2 yards a carry. He also scored 18 TDs. Bentley has the ability to get to the edge and run between the tackles.”
Bentley was the Phil Steele 2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was named first team FCS All-American on two teams — HERO Sports and BOXTOROW.
The AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches selected Bentley on the second team. The Stats FCS All-American Team placed him on the third team. He made fourth team on the Phil Steele 2019 FCS All-American Team.
Bentley claimed seven Alabama A&M rushing records — career rushing yards, single-season rushing yards, single-game rushing yards, career touchdowns, single-season touchdowns, career points and single-season points.
