The Albertville Aggies got back to their winning ways on Wednesday behind strong hitting and pitching, helping the Aggies top visiting St. Clair County by a 9-1 final.
The Aggies scored all nine runs over the first four innings, including three runs in the bottom of the first, three in the third, and a pair in the fourth.
Andy Howard and Caleb Champion led the way at the plate for the Aggies, with Champion finishing 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, and driving in a pair of runs. Howard finished 2 for 4 and also drove in a pair of runs, while Connor Lowery scored twice.
While the offense was clicking early, starting pitcher Alex Johnson was in control from the state. Johnson tossed all seven innings, needing just 92 pitches for the complete game, scatted six hits, and fanned seven batters to earn the win.
The win snaps a three-game skid, and improves the Aggies to 7-11 on the season.
Guntersville rally not enough as ‘Cats fall to Homewood
Guntersville put up a late rally, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats dropped a 6-3 decision to visiting Homewood on Wednesday afternoon.
Homewood jumped out to the early lead, plating single runs in the first, second, and third innings, then two in the fifth to make it a 5-0 game before the Wildcats mounted a comeback effort that saw single runs in each of their last three at-bats.
Kade Wilson and Hunter Taylor each had a pair of hits for the Wildcats, while Dee Green collected a double. Chandler Hampton and Sam Canady each drove in a run in defeat.
On the mound, Chase Cornelius fanned five batters over 6.1 innings of work.
Guntersville drops to 7-11 on the season with the loss, and has dropped four consecutive games.
Fyffe rolls past Sylvania to hit 13-0
For the second consecutive day, the Fyffe Red Devils rolled past Sylvania in a league showdown, topping the Rams by a final of 11-1 in six innings, stretching Fyffe’s record to 13-0 on the season.
The game was a tight contest through four innings, with Fyffe up 3-1 on the back of single runs in the first, third, and fourth innings, then blew the game open with four in the fifth, and four more in the sixth to halt the game an inning early due to the run rule.
At the plate, Fyffe pounded out 12 hits, led by Ty Bell’s 3 for 3 day, which included a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Ike Rowell, Parker Godwin, and Will Stephens each drove in a pair of runs, while lead-off hitter Koby Harris scored three times to go with a pair of doubles.
On the mound, Rowell earned the win, tossing the first five innings, scattering four hits, not giving up an earned run, and posting eight strikeouts.
Blake Phillips had a triple for Sylvania, while Gareth Anderson collected a double.
Sardis pulls away from Crossville, 12-2
Holding a narrow 3-0 lead through five innings, the Sardis bats woke up in a big way late on Wednesday, scoring nine runs over the final two innings to pull away for a 12-2 decision over Crossville.
Ty Glass and Carson Gillilan led the way at the plate for Sardis, with Glass posting a 4 for 5 day that included a triple, while drivig in three runs. Gillilan finished the day 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored, as Sardis pounded out 16 hits as a team in the win.
Landon Carroll finished 3 for 5 with a triple, two runs, and an RBI for Sardis, while Blaze Gerhart was 2 for 4 with a double.
On the hill, Brody Samples shined for Sardis, tossing a complete game, scattering three hits, not yielding an earned run, and fanning 11 batters.
Hunter Haston had a double for Crossville in defeat, while Caleb Causey collected the lone RBI.
Sardis improves to 7-8 on the season, while Crossville falls to 3-10.
