At a Marshall County Schools Board of Education meeting last week, Superintendent Cindy Wigley shared some good news regarding the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
“Two weeks ago, we had 99 students and staff out,” Wigley said during the meeting on Sept. 14. “A week ago, that number dropped to 43 students and eight staff. This week, it was six students and two staff. It was a tremendous decrease.”
She said they came close to having to shut Sloman Primary School during that time frame when so many were out, due to staffing.
Wigley credited the staff with turning things around.
“We are spraying and disinfecting and following the ADPH guidelines,” she said.
“We were very fortunate things turned around.”
Wigley said they’re still trying to fill some positions such as substitute teachers, bus drivers, office staff and janitors. Anyone who is interested can stop by the central office and pick up a substitute packet.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard — which provides data related to schools, self-reported, on a weekly basis — Albertville City Schools had a total of 35 cases since last week, Boaz City Schools had 13, Guntersville City Schools had 21, DeKalb County Schools had 78 and Etowah County Schools had 86.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the agenda for the Sept. 14, board meeting.
• Approved the minutes from the Aug. 24 board meeting.
4. Financial Report and Bank Reconciliation
A. Received July 2021 Financial Statements
B. Approved August 2021 Paid Payables
• Approved the following travel request:
1. Tim Brothers, Audio Enhancement Conference, Oct. 18-22, 2021, Atlanta, GA, expenses paid by Audio Enhancement.
2. DAR High School Competition Cheer Squad, Regional Qualifier, Murfreesboro, TN or Sevierville, TN, dates TBA, paid by local funds.
3. Abby Wallace, AL-CASE Conference, February 24-25, 2022, paid from Special Education funds.
4. Douglas FFA sponsor and officers, National FFA Competition, Indianapolis, IN, Oct. 26-29, 2021, paid by local funds and charter bus expenses will be shared with Boaz High school FFA.
• Approved the authorization to begin the bid process for modular classrooms to be approved a resolution adopting the EMA Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Approved the SREB School Improvement contract for Asbury High School.
• Approved the personnel action items:
A. Superintendent appointment
Superintendent Wigley, in accordance with Title 16, Chapter 22, Section 16-22-9 of the Code of Alabama, recommends Casey Partain to serve as the superintendent’s appointment to the sick leave bank committee.
B. Resignations/Retirements
1. Nereida Sanchez, Temporary Bilingual Instructional Aide, Marshall Technical School, resignation effective Sept. 10, 2021.
2. Laura Clark, teacher, DAR High School, resignation effective Sept. 2, 2021.
C. Leaves of Absence
1. Mollie Talton, teacher, Sloman Primary School, LOA request Oct. 8, 2021-January 3, 2022.
2. Heather Shedd, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, LOA request Sept. 27-November 8, 2021, pending FMLA paperwork.
D. Supplements/volunteers
1. Marshall County supplements/volunteers for school year 2021-22.
E. Transfers
1. Karla Hernandez Garcia, Instructional Assistant-9 month, Douglas High School, to Parent Engagement/Translator-10 month, Douglas High School, effective Oct. 1, 2021.
2. Nick Bolding, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, to temporary Assistant Principal, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective August 20, 2021.
F. New employees
1. DeeDee Eller, temporary certified long-term substitute, DAR Elementary School, filling a leave of absence, effective November 1, 2021.
2. LaShonda Green, teacher, Asbury High School, effective Sept. 28, 2021.
3. Savannah Sims, temporary long-term substitute, Douglas Elementary School, filling a leave of absence, effective Sept. 27, 2021.
4. Labron Lusk, teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective Sept. 20, 2021.
5. Jessica Fazio, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective Oct. 18, 2021. 6. Amelia Higdon, Afterschool Instructional Assistant, Douglas Campus, paid from 21st Century Grant funds.
7. Natalie Jumalon, Afterschool Tutor, Douglas Campus, effective August 20, 2021, paid from 21st Century Grant funds.
8. Leslie Rains, Instructional Assistant, Asbury High School, effective Sept. 20, 2021.
9. Lindsey Skirlock, temporary long-term substitute teacher, Sloman Primary School, effective Sept. 13, 2021.
10. Julia Villalobos, Temporary Substitute, Asbury Elementary School, filling a leave of absence beginning August 4, 2021.
11. Cissy Kennamer, Part-Time Intervention teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective Oct. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2022, paid from Title I funds.
12. Enelisa Patterson, Home Visitor, Parents as teachers Home Visitation Program, paid from State Grant Funds-DECE, effective Oct. 1, 2021, pending background check.
13. Bianca Espitita, Home Visitor, Parents as teachers Home Visitation Program, paid from State Grant Funds-DECE, effective Oct. 1, 2021.
