BOAZ – The Boaz Pirates got off to a dream start on their new turf inside LF Corley Jr. Stadium on Friday night.
The Pirates picked off a pass on the game’s fourth play, then put together a touchdown drive. But from there, the Fairview Aggies shut the Pirate offense down until the fourth quarter, found the end zone three times, then held off a ferocious Boaz rally thanks to special teams play in the fourth quarter, spoiling the party, 21-18.
“We didn’t execute real well, but a lot of that had to do with them, Boaz coach Jeremy Sullivan said. “They played hard, they were sound in what they did, they did a good job getting off blocks and making plays, so hats off to them.”
Korbyn Pitts started the game in a big way for the Pirates, jumping in front of a Fairview pass on the game’s first series, which the offense then turned into points just over three minutes later. The Pirates hit for a 33-yard pass on their first offensive play, and seven plays later found the end zone on an Eli Jacobs 12-yard run. The extra point had no chance as a Fairview player was in the backfield to block the kick, making it 6-0 Pirates.
Fairview answered on its next turn with the ball, going 64 yards in 11 plays while eating more than five minutes off the clock. The Aggies converted a pair of fourth down conversions in Boaz territory before quarterback Parker Martin ran it in from eight yards out for a 7-6 lead Fairview did not relinquish.
Following a Boaz three-and-out, the Aggie offense pieced together another long drive. This time going 68 yards in eight plays, capped off by Martin going around the left side from a yard out to make it 14-6.
While Fairview’s offense was grinding out drives, Boaz’s was stopped in its tracks. After the initial touchdown the Pirates went three and out twice before finding momentum on their last drive of half. With just over 30 seconds to go facing fourth and 10 at the Fairview 26, the Pirates took a shot at the end zone, but the pass was swatted down, making it 14-6 Fairview at the half.
After rushing for over 300 yards and more than six yards per carry last week, the Pirates gained 171 yards on the ground but needed 37 carries to do so.
Out of the half, both defenses continued to hold serve, with Martin making an interception for Fairview on Boaz’s first series out of the locker room to give the Aggies a short field at the Boaz 39. Fairview appeared set to stretch the lead to three touchdowns, but on fourth and goal at the Boaz one, the Pirates swarmed Martin for a loss to keep it 14-6.
“I thought our defense played their guts outs,” Sullivan said. “That was probably one of our better performances on defense. They’re really good on offense. We bent a few times and didn’t break; the kids came up with some huge plays there. Those guys up front played their hearts out.”
After two Boaz punts and another turnover on downs from Fairview, this time at the Boaz 34, the Aggies stretched the lead to 15 with another eight-play drive. This time facing fourth and eight from the Boaz 14, Martin rolled left, looked back right and found a wide-open Jameson Goble to make it 21-6 a minute into the fourth quarter.
That’s when Boaz’s offense woke up, with the Pirates finally hitting for a big play as Carter Lambert hit Gavin Smart on the third play of the drive for a 50-yard score. The extra point bounced off the left upright to make it a 21-12 lead for Fairview with 9:44 to play.
Kicker Jose Arreguin recovered his own onside kick after the touchdown, but the Pirates turned the ball over on downs at the Fairview 40, only to get it right back when Tyler Helton stepped in front of a pass and returned it to the Fairview 49.
The Pirates inched closer thanks to a Lambert scrambled on 3rd and 12 for a first down, then pulled within three after Jacobs went around the right side for a three-yard score. Again, the Aggies blocked the extra point to make it a 21-18 game with 3:52 to go.
“That was great effort,” Sullivan said of the rally attempt. “Our kids fought to the very end, but we just didn’t do a very good job of executing, especially early on.”
Fairview hoped to ice the game on its next series, reaching the Boaz 16 after a 61-yard run on the first play of the drive. But again, the Pirate defense tightened, forcing a fourth and 11 and a pass attempt that bounced into the hands of Pitts for his second interception of the night.
A pair of blocked penalties put the Pirates at their own three with 2:49 to play with a field goal tying the game, or a touchdown winning it.
But it was not meant to be, with the second play of the drive seeing a deep pass down the seam that was picked off by Fairview’s Bryson Chamness.
With just one timeout remaining for Boaz, Fairview sealed the win with a Martin conversion on third and seven that got the first down by inches.
The loss stops Boaz’s winning streak at four games, and drops them to 5-2 on the season, and 3-1 in area play. Boaz will look to rebound next Friday with another home games, this time against Marshall County foe Douglas, needing a win to keep their hopes of a home playoff game alive.
“We just have to play better early,” Sullivan said. “Like we do every week, win or lose, fix some mistakes and come back ready for next week. It was great to be back at home, we had a great crowd, but they’re a good football team. They outplayed us and out-coached us, we just have to play better.”
