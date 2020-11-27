Anna Windsor Cordell
Albertville
Anna Windsor Cordell, 58, of Albertville, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence.
Services were Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church with burial at Highpoint Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Lybrand and Rev. William McClellan officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, John Cordell; sons, John-Mark Cordell (Desi), and Mathew Cordell (Courtney); daughter, Anna-Beth Cordell; two grandchildren; parents, Rev. Kenneth and Glenda Windsor; sisters, Renee Terrell (Randall), and Joy Myers (Bert); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bobby James Todd
Guntersville
Bobby James Todd, 86, of Guntersville, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel.
Survivors include his daughter, Lynn Mowery (Steve), of Huntsville; a step-daughter, Rebecca King, of Trenton, Ga.; a sister, Betty McCullers, of Albertville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Brenda Faye Phillips Barclay
Boaz
Brenda Faye Phillips Barclay, 67, of Boaz, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Marshall Medical South.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Belcher’s Gap First Congregational Methodist Church with interment at Liberty Cemetery. Bros. Gary Baswell, Deon Black, and Ed Cash officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Van Barclay; son, Nathan Barclay (Amy); two grandsons; brothers, Randall Phillips (Donna) and Danny Phillips (Loretta); and several nieces and nephews.
Herman Phillip “Phil” Harris
Albertville
Herman Phillip “Phil” Harris, 77, of Albertville, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Services were Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Neal Chaffin officiating. Burial will be in Pensacola, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2020. A small graveside service will be held at Bayview Memorial Park. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Rock Springs Baptist Church new hymnal fund in honor of Phil’s memory. Mail donations to: Rock Springs Baptist Church, Attn: Josh Umphries, 97 Rock Springs Road, Albertville, AL 35950
Survivors include his wife, Janie Harris; children, Phillip Harris, Amanda Gentry, Kerry Liles (Mandy), and Chad Liles (Johnna); seven grandchildren; and sister, Anne Palubicki.
Mildred Spivey
Boaz
Mildred Spivey, 87, of Boaz, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery. Bro. Wayne White officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Davis; a granddaughter; and a great granddaughter.
Peggy Green Whitt
Boaz
Peggy Green Whitt, 84, of Boaz, died Saturday Nov. 21, 2020, at Marshall Medical Centers South.
Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Foundations for Marshall Medical Centers, 2320 Homer Clayton Dr. Guntersville, Al. 35976.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Whitt (Teresa), and Tim Whitt (Pam); daughter, Jan Pendley (Gary); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Brock, and Ruby Jo Tiller; and brother-in-law, David Whitt (Janice).
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.