With the 2020 college football season in the rearview mirror, attention now turns to 2021 and the first step of that process began Wednesday afternoon, when the Southeastern Conference announced the release of football schedules for all teams, including Auburn and Alabama.
Both teams will kick-off their 2021 campaigns on September 4, with Auburn starting the Bryan Harsin era with a home game against Akron of the Mid American Conference. Alabama will begin its title defense with a neutral site game against the University of Miami at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Auburn's next three games are all non-conference, with a home game against FCS Alabama State set for September 11, a road contest at Big Ten power Penn State on September 18, and a final tune-up before SEC play with a home game against Georgia State of the Sun Belt on September 25.
Following the four non-conference games, the Tigers will play their remaining eight games against SEC opponents, opening league play with a difficult back-to-back that will start on October 2 against LSU, then a home tilt against rival Georgia.
Following those two games, the Tigers will head to Arkansas on October 16, then take a week off on the weekend of October 23 before its final five games of the season. Those final five games include home games against Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and this year's Iron Bowl on November 27, with road games at Texas A&M and South Carolina.
Following the season-opener against Miami, Alabama will regroup with a game against FCS foe Mercer on September 11, before kicking off SEC play on September 18 with a road game against Florida, a rematch of last season's SEC championship game. Following the SEC opener, Alabama returns to non-conference play against Southern Miss on September 25 in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama returns to SEC play the following week with a home game against Ole Miss on October 2, then played a pair of road games at Texas A&M on on October 9, and at Mississippi State on October 16. The Tide will then get Tennessee and LSU at home, with those two games sandwiched around a Bye Week the weekend of October 30.
Alabama plays its final non-conference game against New Mexico State on November 13, then is home against Arkansas the following weekend before the Iron Bowl showdown at Auburn.
All games for both Alabama and Auburn have not yet determined the start times.
For complete schedules for all SEC teams, please visit SECsports.com.
AUBURN 2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 - AKRON
Sept. 11 - ALABAMA STATE
Sept. 18 - at Penn State
Sept. 25 - GEORGIA STATE
Oct. 2 - at LSU*
Oct. 9 - GEORGIA*
Oct. 16 - at Arkansas*
Oct. 30 - OLE MISS*
Nov. 6 - at Texas A&M*
Nov. 13 - MISSISSIPPI STATE*
Nov. 20 - at South Carolina*
Nov. 27 - ALABAMA*
*Denotes SEC games
ALABAMA 2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 - MIAMI (in Atlanta)
Sept. 11 - MERCER
Sept. 18 - at Florida*
Sept. 25 - SOUTHERN MISS
Oct. 2 - OLE MISS*
Oct. 9 - at Texas A&M*
Oct. 16 - at Mississippi State*
Oct. 23 - TENNESSEE*
Nov. 6. - LSU*
Nov. 13 - NEW MEXICO STATE
Nov. 20 - ARKANSAS
Nov. 27 - at Auburn*
*Denotes SEC games
