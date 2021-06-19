Tuesday night’s meeting of the DeKalb County Board of Education saw the board approve some personnel actions impacting the coaching staff at Crossville High School.
The board accepted the resignation of Samuel Tidmore, the Lions’ varsity boys soccer coach and junior varsity boys basketball coach. In the 2021 season, Tidmore guided the soccer team to its first appearance in the AHSAA State Tournament.
“Coach Tidmore’s wife is a nurse who works in Huntsville and she was raised in the Madison area, and they attend church in that area, so for family reasons Coach Tidmore decided to move closer to his wife’s family in Huntsville,” CHS Principal Jon Peppers said.
“He has no job plans at the moment but he did a great job teaching 12th grade English and coaching soccer, so I figure he will land on both feet.”
Noel Balcazar, whom Peppers said was the Lions’ first star soccer player, served as a volunteer assistant coach for Tidmore in 2021. Peppers said Balcazar is “a great guy” and hopes he will return in 2022.
“Whoever takes that boys soccer team is stepping into a Final Four team, because they’re still loaded,” Peppers said.
The board approved the transfer of CHS varsity girls basketball coach Jesse Martin to the Fyffe Special Services Center, where he will serve as a special education teacher.
“That level of special ed is what Coach Martin had always wanted to do,” Peppers said. “He always had a heart to do it.”
Peppers has stepped in for Martin and is practicing the varsity and JV girls, and taking them to play dates, until he finds a new coach. Peppers steered Crossville’s varsity girls to the 2008 Class 3A State Tournament championship before he stepped down to become an administrator.
“There’s several good ballplayers there,” Peppers said. “They can be competitive.
The board also approved the transfers of assistant football coach Ethan Jones to Geraldine and former CHS varsity boys basketball coach Jake Peek to Collinsville.
Jones will serve as defensive coordinator for new Geraldine coach Michael Davis.
Crossville added one coach to its staff at the meeting, as the board approved the hiring of Jon Nelson.
“Coach Nelson is going to help with boys basketball, and then he’ll probably help with a spring sport — could be baseball, could be soccer,” Peppers said.
“Jon comes from a good family. All of his family is in education. He went and took his Praxis test for history and passed it the first time, which tells me how smart he is. He’s going to be switching from PE and teaching ninth or 10th grade history, which was something that he had always thought about teaching.”
Jay Shankles took over the Crossville varsity boys basketball program in May. He served as the school’s varsity girls coach from 2017-19.
“Jay wanted to come back on board,” Peppers said. “The two years he was with us he did a good job, and I think he enjoyed being at Crossville.”
On Wednesday, former CHS head football coach Dusty Darnell submitted his resignation as a teacher. The Boaz City Board of Education hired him Tuesday night.
“Coach Darnell came and talked to me for about an hour today [Wednesday],” Peppers said. “He turned in his resignation letter. Me and him had a good heart to heart.”
Josh Taylor succeeded Darnell as the Lions’ head football coach.
“We’ve got an opportunity to bring in a couple more assistant football coaches that have reached out to me that will be really good assistant coaches for Coach Taylor, and one has worked with him in the past,” Peppers said. “We’ve got a lot of flexibility.
“We did lose a lot of coaches, but it’s amazing at how many good, experienced coaches reach out and want to come be a part of Crossville High School.”
Superintendent search update
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Rev. Chris Andrews, who represents Geraldine and Fyffe on the school board, shared an update on the search for DeKalb County’s permanent superintendent.
Dr. Jason Barnett resigned to become superintendent of the Schools of Guntersville.
Scott Timmons is serving as DeKalb County’s interim superintendent. His regular position is director of curriculum and instruction for the DeKalb County System.
“We have received the applications from Taylor Brooks, our school board attorney,” Andrews said. “He is guiding the board in the superintendent selection process. We have begun the work of going through the applications and will be working on that this week.”
