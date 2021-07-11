The Guntersville Wildcats will open their season with one of the toughest challenges in the state this season, with the AHSAA announcing Friday that the Wildcats had been selected to play in the 16th annual Kickoff Classic, set to be played on August 19 in Montgomery at the Cramton Bowl against defending 4A champion Handley.
The Wildcats, fresh off a 10-1 season a year ago, return 13 starters, including nine All-County selections from last season, see the chance to play in one of the state’s biggest games as a great opportunity for the team, and a big challenge to open the season.
“We were all excited about it,” head coach Lance Reese said of the honor. “I thought it would make the kids excited. People talk about going to camps and getting exposure, but we’ll be the only game on state-wide TV. Handley has one of the top running backs in the state, they’re well-coached, and coming off a state championship, so we feel like it’ll be a great challenge.”
Handley, which is coming off a 12-1 season and a 35-20 win over Gordo in the Class 4A state championship game last December, is led by senior running back Tae Alexander, who ran for 2,183 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2020. He logged 38 carries for 264 yards and four TDs in the Super 7 finals at Bryant-Denny Stadium to earn 4A MVP honors.
The state title was the third for Handley since 2011 and the second for current head coach Larry Strain, who is 47-25 in six seasons with the Tigers and 149-111 overall in 22 seasons. He also coached the Roanoke school to the 2016 state title and guided Woodland to the Class 2A state finals in 2004 and 2006. Handley’s only loss in 2020 was to Class 5A power Central of Clay County 15-14. The storied Handley program has compiled s 547-447-28 record in 100 seasons, which includes 11 years with 10 or more wins.
“We are grateful to these strong programs for committing to this year’s AHSAA Kickoff Classic,” Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Brandon Dean said in a release sent out Friday. “Each of these communities have very strong traditions. We look forward to seeing these two games kick off our season and look forward to watching all of our teams in the AHSAA compete this fall as we prepare to return to normal.”
For Reese and the Wildcats, the selection in this season’s game is as much about the past players who helped the program reach the level it has, as it is for the current players and getting the chance to make one of the biggest memories of their high school career.
“You’re playing down there at the Cramton Bowl in a college-type stadium, so it’ll be a great experience for the kids,” Reese added. “It’s just something for those guys to remember, you’re in high school for four years, so anything we can do to make it special for them, or to get noticed it’s just a great thing. It’s a tribute to our program with the success we’ve had, or they wouldn’t invite us to play in a place like that. Not only this year’s group can take pride in it, but the guys before can be proud to see us get an opportunity like this because it’s that success we’ve had in the past is how we get an opportunity to do things like this.”
Guntersville becomes just the second Sand Mountain-area team to be selected for the Kickoff Classic, joining Fyffe, who participated in the 2017 edition where they fell to Maplesville by a score of 20-7.
In addition to the Guntersville-Handley game on Thursday, Class 7A Dothan and Bob Jones square off in game two of the Kickoff Classic the following night, Friday, Aug. 20.
Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised live by the AHSAA TV Network and live-streamed over the NFHS Network with AHSAA partner WOTM TV producing both contest. Both games will also be broadcast live over the AHSAA Radio Network.
