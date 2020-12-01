As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 210,037 confirmed and 42,863 probable cases of COVID-19 reported across the state according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
At least 1,593,842 total tests have been administered along with 71,828 antibody tests. Since March 13, there have been 25,338 patients hospitalized with 161,946 presumed recoveries.
Nearly 3,280 confirmed deaths have been attributed to COVID-19; 358 probable.
Within the last 14 days, there have been 32,670 cases confirmed in Alabama and at least 120,896 tests have been taken.
In Marshall County, a total of 5,833 cases have been confirmed and at least 30,344 tests have been administered; 56 deaths have been confirmed. Marshall Medical Centers reported there were 46 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.
In DeKalb County, a total of 4,458 cases and 36 deaths have been confirmed and at least 20,996 tests have been administered.
In Etowah County reported a total of 5,427 cases, 65 deaths and 37,577 cumulative tests.
In Blount County had a total of 2,272 cases, 38 deaths and 14,689 tests.
Of the 252,900 cases (combined confirmed and probable) reported Tuesday, the largest infected age group was from 25-49 years old at 37.99% of cases. Seniors ages 65 or older made up 16.73% of cases followed by 50-64 year olds at 20.83%. Eighteen to 24 year olds made up 13.65% of cases, and children ages five to 17 made up 8.88%.
Close to 2,242 patients were in intensive care; 1,291 were on a ventilator.
Of the combined confirmed and probable 3,638 deaths reported Monday, 76.9% were among patients 65 years or older. Approximately 52.6% were male, 57.2% were white and 82.6% were non-Hispanic or Latino.
According to the latest demographic data release on Nov. 25 by the ADPH, just 41 of the total 3,532 deaths reported by that date had no underlying health conditions.
Of those with an underlying condition, about 58% had cardiovascular disease, 3.9% had chronic liver disease, 22.5% had chronic lung disease, 21.4% had chronic renal disease, 37.6% had diabetes mellitus, 15.1% were immunocompromised, 3.2% were obese (body mass index over 30), and 52.5% had multiple underly conditions.
Of the deaths with no underlying conditions, 76.2% were over 65 years old, 59.5% were male, 64.3% were white and 66.7% were non-hispanic or latino.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama may reach 7,117 deaths due to COVID-19 by March 1, 2021.
As of Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University reported 13,554,038 cases and 268,434 deaths nationwide along with 5,146,319 recoveries.
