Friday was the final day to join the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater as a founding member, locking in the current membership fees, which range from $35 to more than $100 per month depending on age, amenity access and any discounts applied. From its nine baseball fields, outdoor water park, indoor athletics and aquatic centers to its roughly 8,000-seat amphitheater, dog parks, tennis courts and four miles of walking trails, the SMPA may have seemed almost too good to be true when it was first being built early last year.
Through weather delays and the novel coronavirus pandemic complications, the park has come a long way since then, and seeing the progress in person might give one the feeling the waiting and fees will have been worth it when it finally opens.
The Reporter took a tour of the park facilities Monday, July 13, led by Senior operations director Philip Formby and Director of Entertainment and Events Tyler May.
“One question we get asked a lot is what’s free and what costs money,” May said.
Spread out over the park’s 130 acres will be seven playgrounds, each with its own unique theme. Four of them will be free to use anytime, while the other three, which reside inside the ball field areas, will be available only when the surrounding fields are open and are not being rented out by a private tournament.
“The uniqueness of all of these is they’re 97% accessible,” Formby said. “We didn’t define a playground just for handicap, because pretty much every feature at our play units are accessible to everyone.”
Adding to the outdoor aesthetic of the Western Red Cedar wood accenting many of the structures throughout the park, Formby said there will be more than 16,000 plants placed within the park’s landscaping, which is being handled by Robinson & Waldrop Landscaping.
“A lot of parks build, and the first thing they cut — because it’s the last thing they do, and they run out of money — is landscaping,” he said. “We have an extensive landscape budget as well as an irrigation system that runs throughout the park.”
Also being landscaped during the tour was the newly filled outdoor water park. Hundreds of rocks of various sizes, many requiring the assistance of machines, had been placed around the lazy river, sports and vortex pools and the two 25-foot long water slides.
While the facility will cater heavily toward its membership base, a large part of the park’s business model will rely on renting out facilities to private parties, corporate events and tournaments. Both the outdoor and indoor aquatic facilities will be available to rent as will four basketball court gymnasium and track, baseball/softball fields — the park has already made a bid for upcoming NCAA tournaments — tennis courts and conference rooms throughout the park. The indoor aquatic center will have rooms with direct pool access to be used for parties or team building events.
“We’ll do private rentals where we shut the whole park down, but we’ll also do birthday party rentals on Saturdays and Friday afternoons or Wednesday at noon if you want,” May said.
Though an opening date has yet to be set, the hope is too open sometime in the late summer or early fall, Formby said. The ball fields and facilities are all but finished, and the fitness center, gym and pools are progressing toward completion, but the amphitheater may be the last project to come to fruition.
“Speaking of entertainment, a unique and exciting aspect of the park will be the addition of Sand Mountain Amphitheater — a … state-of-the-art venue designed to professionally accommodate a wide variety of events with the capability to host local and regional talent to national recording artists,” Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea told The Reporter last October.
The stage will have a clear span of 40 feet and be equipped with two 25-by-15-foot video boards, behind which lies the RV parking lot big enough for 17 campers. A handicap accessible baseball field is also currently under construction next to the outdoor basketball and sand volleyball courts. With all these amenities, the park may have an issue with providing enough parking space, May said.
“We don’t have one large parking lot,” he said. “It’s spread out … all the way throughout the park. There’s over 1,046 striped parking spots. It’s not enough. We know it’s not enough, but there is way more parking than what it appears.”
Bryant field near Evans Elementary School will become a parking lot, while Memorial field will go to the school, May said. Formby added that the park could hold roughly 2,000 vehicles if it utilized every space, including an overflow parking lot, grass areas and Grace Fellowship’s parking lot during special events. The main entrance of the parking will be located on Edmondson Road, he said.
Once complete, SMPA is poised to be one of Alabama’s — if not the nation’s — premiere recreation venues, according to General Manager Patrick O’Brien.
“One focus for us will be valuing people,” he said during an Albertville Rotary Club meeting last October. “Our venue, in my opinion — in our opinion — I’ve seen a lot of these venues, and this is going to be one of the best venues in the United States. And I’m very proud to say that.”
