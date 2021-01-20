New faces look to continue men’s team success
Throughout the on-going issues with COVID, if there was one team that benefitted from the delays and later start to the basketball season, it was the Snead State men’s basketball team.
With just one returning player from last season’s team that reached the ACCC Tournament finals who played significant minutes, and one other player who played a major role last season at another school, the delay to this season has given coach Jeremiah Patterson’s team a little extra time to grow and get better before a game was ever played.
Add in that Snead State has been in the process of replacing its home arena’s floor and faced the possibility of playing the entire fall semester on the road, having to wait a little longer for its first game may not have been the worst thing.
“We had a different year than years past,” Coach Patterson said. “With the way COVID affected us, it probably helps that we’re playing second semester. We didn’t have a gym the whole first semester, and it would have been really tough, especially with a new team.
“I think if we were ever going to have a year where this happened, this is it. It’s been a different year for sure, but they’ve done really well as far as adjusting, and they just want to play basketball. They’re ready to play.”
Despite the youth on this season’s team, Patterson says he’s been impressed with the talent this team has, but knows from past experience that talent alone will not carry them in an ACCC-only season.
“I really like the guys that we have,” Patterson said. “It’s a talented group. But in my years, this is my fifth year, I know it helps to have a lot of experience, and we don’t have that yet. I feel like we’ll probably have some growing pains and some growing up to do, but as far as the players we have, I think we have some high-level players.”
Two of those players are two of the only players with significant experience at the college level. Returner Micah Hodges played sparingly in 28 games last season, but has made a big jump this season, according to Patterson.
“He played for us last year as our backup center,” Patterson said. “And he’s worked really hard and is a different player than he was last year. Last year he gave us minutes to spell our starter, but he’s really made it into a different player.”
Along with Hodges, the Parsons received a boost in the addition of guard Jay Jefferson, who transferred to Snead State after playing last year at USC-Salkehatchie, a team ranked in the Top-10 in the NJCAA polls when the season ended. Patterson averaged eight points per game and over four assists per game, and brings experience to a young group of guards. Other players who have stood out during camp, which was 60 days in the fall, and resumed on January 4, are freshmen Corey Boston and Jadakiss Anderson, who Patterson said have transitioned well to the college game.
Patterson also noted that this is one of the best shooting teams he’s had since taking over the Parsons, but said his biggest concerns are things that the team can’t get without playing games: The physical nature of the college game, and just getting experience.
That development was hampered further with the Parsons only able to play in two of the maximum five scrimmages allowed this season.
“My biggest concern right now is the physical nature of the game,” Patterson said. “These guys are not used to it. Over the last four years, we’ve always been tough, physical, and competed well, these guys want to, but they don’t know how yet. We only ended up playing two scrimmages, all the NCAA schools didn’t start until December and we were done by then. These guys really don’t understand how tough it’s going to be as far as getting pushed around, and how they have to guard people real physical. We stress that in practice, but against each other they just don’t understand that.”
But, in a year where there were no promises about even having a season, Patterson and the Parsons are just happy to get to finally play someone other than themselves.
“I’m just happy we’re getting to play,” Patterson said. “In June and July the hope was we wouldn’t get shut down. And we still get to play for a championship and everything we have before. It’s different, it’s something we’ll hae to adjust to, but it is what it is. We’re happy that we’re playing.”
The Parsons will hit the road tonight to start the season as the gym floor gets finished, and will play their first home game on January 29. Fans are not allowed at ACCC events through February 13.
Jason Shields looks to build Snead into local program
For new Snead State women’s basketball coach Jason Sheilds, the timing was right for him to step up to the college ranks, even in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
Shields, who takes over the Parsons after more than 25 years in the high school ranks, had his youngest daughter graduate from high school, and then saw the similarities between Snead and his previous high school jobs at Cherokee County and Hokes Bluff, and jumped at the chance to move into college coaching.
“I’ve enjoyed high school and the community part of it and being in touch with the kids from when they’re in grammar school all the way until they graduate,” Shields said. “And Snead offers a little bit of that. It’s got a community atmosphere. I’ve been at Cherokee County for 11 years, and Hokes Bluff for 12, and those schools have huge community support for girls basketball, and Snead was similar to that over the years. So when it opened up, I thought, ‘Here’s my chance.’”
Despite the challenges of moving to a college program, and doing so during a difficult year, Shields says the process has been a smooth one thanks to the support from the other coaches and administration at Snead State.
“We’ve been through a huge challenge,” he added. “But that’s part of athletics is learning to overcome challenges, and this is one of those things that’s a little extra. But the administration has been awesome, the coaches and athletics director have been great about welcoming me in and leading me in a direction to make it easier even with all this that we’re dealing with.”
Shields takes over a team that returns four players off of last season’s squad that went 11-14, but just one who was a major contributor, guard Kailey Rory, who averaged nine points per game last season.
Shields says he prefers to run a little bit more of a post-oriented offense, but admitted this season the Parsons will have to rely on the outside shot for one simple reason: A lack of post players, with just one dedicated post player on the roster at the moment.
“It’ll be an outside game more than an inside game,” Sheilds said. “And I imagine we’ll have a hard time keeping the inside game controlled at times, but they’ve done a great job adjusting to a new system and they’ve given everything they have every day in practice, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
One of the biggest challenges for Sheilds has been adjusting to recruiting players, something that’s only been made more difficult during the pandemic since it limits seeing players in person, and the fact that Shields got a late start after taking the team over in April. Still, Shields says he has a clear vision for the program: Make it a showcase for the many talented girls basketball programs in Northeast Alabama, and make it something local communities will be proud of and want to come check out.
“I’m not a salesman necessarily,” Shields added. “I’m a hard worker, always have been, and I’m looking for kids that are going to be the same. It’s been hard to be around them because we can’t have in-person contact, but I think as far as the situation we have, we did really well as far as the people we got and getting a culture that we want. I’m trying my best to stay within 30 to 60 miles of Snead to create a fan base that wants to come watch us play. Make it interesting for the kids when they come here. There’s a lot of good girls basketball in northeast Alabama.”
As for how his young team has adjusted to the college game, he says that the players returned from the long holiday break in better shape than expected, and that having actual games played a big motivation in that.
“It’s really a motivator the closer you get, because the kids work a little harder because they know they have something to perform in,” Shields said. “We were blessed, our kids came in in better shape after Christmas than I thought they’d be, and basketball is a conditioning sport.”
But above all else, Shields says that the biggest goal for the team and the program is to prepare the players for the next step, whether that’s continuing their education, or moving on to NCAA schools to play out the remainder of their basketball careers.
“It’s a challenge to convince people that this is the place for them,” Shields said. “But we’re doing it, we’re selling a family atmosphere and a good education that can prepare them for the next level.”
Like the men’s team, the Parsons will start the season with three games on the road with the court nearly finished, before finally getting to play on their home court on January 29.
