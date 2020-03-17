In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Albertville City Council unanimously declared a state of emergency during its regular meeting Monday.
After attending the special-called Marshall County Commission meeting that morning, Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said he wanted to follow the country and county leaders’ lead and declare an official state of emergency in the city.
In its declaration, the city stated it intends to utilize its resources to the fullest extent in management and prevention of COVID-19 in accordance with the provisions of the State of Alabama.
In other business, the city council held a public hearing to consider a resolution to approve the execution and delivery of a project development agreement between the City of Albertville and DPG Shopping Centers, LLC. The council approved resolution No. 1683-20 to enter into a project development agreement with DPG. As of Tuesday, March 17, the name of the stores to be located in the shopping center were not released.
The resolution stated DPG Shopping Centers, LLC. agreed to construct a 12,500 square-feet retail shopping center, which would be located at or near U.S. Highway 431 and Railroad Avenue in the city’s corporate limits. It stated that in consideration for the obligations DGP, the city would agree to provide “certain incentive payment” to DGP “in the form of payments equal to 50% of the aggregate sales tax revenues actually received by the city from the project — but not to exceed $150,000.” It stated that the city’s obligation to make such payments would stop no later than the last day of the month 15 years after the month the project is “substantially completed” or Jan. 31, 2036 — whichever happens first. The city’s obligation to make the incentive payments would be shown in a limited obligation project revenue warrant, series 2020, but it would not bear interest.
The city council also approved the following:
• Resolution No. 1681-20 to enter into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to upgrade the intersection of Edmondson Street and U.S. Highway 431.
• Resolution No. 1682-20 to accept the services of Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood Engineering for the upgrade of the intersection of Edmondson Street and U.S. Highway 431.
