A man died Monday night following a standoff with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Grant.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, deputies responded with the Grant Police Department to a domestic violence call at 370 Wooten Road at about 1 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, officers and deputies were met by a female who stated she had fled her residence after an altercation with Robert George Kitelinger, 63.
Kitelinger was armed, intoxicated and still inside the residence, Guthrie said.
Deputies attempted to speak with Kitelinger through a doorway with hopes he would exit the residence but got no response.
“Due to the situation, the SWAT team was activated and after several hours, Mr. Kitelinger was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” Guthrie said.
Kitelinger was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.
Guthrie said the standoff lasted until “the wee hours” of Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported amongst officers or the female victim.
“She was pretty shook up,” Guthrie said. “She had been held against her will. He apparently had pointed a gun at her at some point. She had no visible injuries but was very frightened.”
Officers from Guntersville, Arab and Grant police departments assisted the Marshall County Drug Unit and Marshall County Sheriff’s office at the scene.
