Nicole LeCroy Reyes is not afraid of challenges.
As the new executive director of the Marshall County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Reyes has inherited a newly constructed building, complete with a roster of volunteers, programs and classes. However, COVID-19 and its related mandates have forced the closure of the RSVP headquarters and suspension of most of its programs.
“My biggest challenge right now is that I haven’t been able to meet with our volunteers,” Reyes said.
“I’ve been attending to our immediate needs and haven’t be able to reach out to many of them yet.
“I want them to know they are still valued. I’m anxious for us to get up and running again and to be active in the community again.”
Reyes said RSVP and its board of directors adhere to Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandates, and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the State’s Department of Health.
COVID-19 and its arrival earlier this spring forced RSVP to shut down in March.
She said with flu season upon the area, officials will do what is necessary to keep volunteers and staff members healthy.
“We are going to have to re-imagine how to meet the needs in our community,” she said.
“In times of crisis like we are in now, there are greater needs. An organization like RSVP is there to help meet those needs.
“There may be things we have never played a role in before that we will have to take up. There may be some things that were traditionally RSVP programs that we will have to do in different ways or wait longer to re-start them.
“Our top priority is to keep everyone safe.”
Background
Reyes most recently served as the Keep Guntersville Beautiful volunteer coordinator and director and worked for the Guntersville Recycling Program as a grant coordinator.
Her parents, Lena Kennamer, and the late Melton LeCroy, were active in public service during her childhood, leading her to a career in public service as well.
“I kept having people call me to say they saw this job opening and felt I was perfect for it,” Reyes said. “I’ve worked with adult education … and I have a great love for senior citizens. I was a grant writer early in my professional career.
“This job just seemed like a perfect fit.”
Reyes attended college in Nashville, and is married to her college sweetheart, Michael. They lived in Brentwood, Tenn., for several years before returning to Guntersville, where she was born and raised. The couple share two sons, Andrew, 15, and Joseph, 10.
She served as a history and government teacher and as the Alabama graduate exam teacher for the Marshall County School System upon her return to Alabama.
RSVP enables men and women to contribute the talents and skills learned over a lifetime to the communities through volunteer service which enhances the lives of the volunteers and those they serve and provides communities with valuable services that impact community needs.
RSVP volunteers are able to take part in art classes, day trips, book club, music groups, computer learning and many more programs, including the Water Watch and Reading Buddies programs.
Looking forward
Reyes said she wants all RSVP volunteers to know they are wanted and needed.
“I don’t’ want our people to be nervous about our future,” she said.
“There are still needs that must be met in our community. We have a long-term relationship with this community and many years of successful fulfillment of grant responsibilities.
“We are in the same boat as everyone else … trying to figure out how we meet the needs here in this new landscape.”
Reyes said she is working to re-imagine some programs, such as the popular Reading Buddies program. Traditionally, volunteers have gone into area elementary schools to work one-on-one with students who may be struggling with reading. With COVID-19 restrictions, many schools have suspended the program and won’t allow visitors.
Reyes said she may work with volunteers to record them reading an appropriate book, then make the recordings available to teachers in an online format.
Other programs, such as the Water Watch program is still going on despite health concerns.
“Because it is outside, you can keep gathering the samples and those samples can be dropped in a drop box we have, so you never actually have to come into the building.
“That’s still going on as a way to ensure our environmental stewardship.”
The Ukesters and dulcimer groups have found creative ways to meet for practices, and have some appearances scheduled during area holiday events.
Reyes said the ukulele group has met at Civitan Park over the summer to practice social distantly. This has given residents using the park a treat.
“I’m so happy they want to continue playing,” she said. “Seniors are having a hard time with this. When you’ve been in lockdown and been stuck inside, you start to get depressed.
“We are trying to do some volunteer to volunteer phone trees to check on each other.”
Regardless of if the RSVP building is able to reopen any time soon, Reyes said the group relies on donations to support their programs.
Donations are acceptable and are tax-deductible as RSVP is a non-profit group.
Call 256-571-7734 to learn more about RSVP and how to make donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.