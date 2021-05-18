While beer enthusiasts enjoyed the Taps and Tunes event inside the amphitheater at Sand Mountain Park last Friday evening, a group of protestors marched around the grounds outside chanting and waving picket signs in a continued effort to have the Confederate monument and Rebel flag removed from in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.
The group was led by Reclaiming Our Time founder Unique Dunston and included members of other activist organizations RACE Against Injustice NOW, Project Say Something and the Party for Socialism and Liberation - Birmingham.
Dunston told The Reporter that everything went as planned during the demonstration even when her group was joined by a contingent of pro-Confederate counterprotesters. Though the two sides of the issue have had heated arguments in the past, the evening ended without confrontation.
Dunston first began her campaign last summer after local resident Rebekah Woodall started an online petition to have the monument and flag relocated. So far, the petition has garnered over 3,650 signatures.
Dunston organized a community march in downtown Albertville last June following the death of Minnesota man George Floyd. Throughout much of the remainder of the year, she and other protestors met on the steps of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville every other Wednesday to publicly call for the Marshall County Commission to remove the Confederate monument and Rebel flag. During that time, she also organized a sit-in at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville and one in Sand Mountain Park and addressed the commission directly during meetings on several occasions.
“[This is] my message to the leaders of Marshall County and Albertville City Council: I am deeply disappointed in your silence,” Dunston said. “You are so scared of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans… You do not care what your black community members have to say… We will not stop protesting until you listen and educate yourselves on the damages that the Confederacy caused and is still causing today through its ‘Lost Cause’ myths. This issue will not go away and you should be ashamed that you have let this issue go on this long without you doing the right thing, which is working to move all monuments and flags to the Confederacy away from courthouses.”
So far, other than installing a fence around the monument and codifying rules regarding protests on county property, the commission has yet to discuss the issue of removal, and according to Chairman James Hutcheson, they don’t plan to anytime soon.
“We try to listen to everyone in the community,” Hutcheson told The Reporter. “We’ve got to listen to both sides. I understand it’s a sensitive subject on both sides.
“I haven’t had a request from any of the commissioners to bring it up in a commission meeting,” Hutcheson added. “Right now, we got so many issues going on redoing the jail and all that that it hasn’t come up… As of right now, we don’t plan on taking any action on it.”
Leave the past alone and get over it.
Why in the world so many people fight to keep this going is beyond me. They took up arms against THIS COUNTRY! No monuments to traitors on public or government property. Your yard, your business. Otherwise, take a seat. This is the United States of America, not the Confederacy. You cannot be the hero to a country you tried to overthrow or separate from. Same as those traitors that tried it in January. Not a patriot, not a hero. Take all the seats!
Marshall County and Madison County were divided on seceding, but the rest of north Alabama voted against secession. Anybody in Sand Mountain will tell you that the best thing to grow are rocks. Many of my ancestors in Dekalb County joined the 1st Alabama and fought with the Union. Many others stayed behind and fought against the occupying forces. The poor people of Marshall and Dekalb Counties were caught between the wealthy planters to the south and the carpet baggers that came in after the war when iron ore was found around Ft Payne.
The decision to secede was driven by the counties from Russell County to Sumter. Since there was no individual income tax the federal government depended on tariffs and most of the tariff money came from cotton exports.
