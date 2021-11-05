The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all through traffic on Alabama 168 between Boaz and Kilpatrick in Marshall County will be rerouted for an upcoming bridge replacement project.
Seth Burkett, North Region Public Information Officer for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said the closure at Short Creek, about three miles east of U.S. 431, is anticipated to begin the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 12. The $3.5 million project with Bridge Builders of Alabama will demolish and replace the bridge built in 1948 with a longer, wider and safer bridge. The project is anticipated to take about one year, Burkett said.
The official detour for eastbound traffic (heading towards Kilpatrick and Crossville) is U.S. 431 northbound to Alabama 75 northbound to Alabama 68 eastbound to Alabama 168 in Kilpatrick. The westbound detour is Alabama 68 westbound to Alabama 75 southbound to U.S. 431 southbound in Albertville.
