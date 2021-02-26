Two Albertville men face child sex abuse charges.
Kevin Whitesell, 43, of Albertville, was booked into the Marshall County Jail Wednesday on charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. He remains in the jail under a $50,000 bond.
According to Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee, the Department of Human Resources received the initial complaint, leading to a joint investigation between DHR, the Child Advocacy Center and Albertville Chief Detective Eric Farmer.
In a separate case, Joshua Winfrey, 31, of Albertville, was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail under a charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Winfrey was released the same day after posting a $50,000 bond.
Cartee said both cases were similar in that they began with a complaint to DHR and ended with a joint investigation by DHR, CAC and APD. However, the cases are not connected, Cartee said.
Due to the sensitive nature of the charges, no additional details will be released.
