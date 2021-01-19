Dear Editor,
My name is Linda Mack, and I am Amanda Hood’s mother. I just wanted to thank you for your article highlighting domestic violence. I hope that at least it can save just one person from the terrible fate that ended my one and only daughter’s life.
All I can do for her now is to fight for justice for her. I miss her terribly. Please if anyone is reading this letter and you have a loved one in a domestic violent situation, never stop encouraging them to get out. She always told me in her own words, “He will never hit me Mother.” And promised me if it ever got to that point she would leave. But in the end far as I know he never hit her but he senselessly and violently took her life. Domestic violence comes in many forms. Thank you.
Linda Mack
Crossville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.