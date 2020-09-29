Since first breaking ground in January 2019, excitement over Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater has been mounting as the 129-acre recreation complex began to take shape. After weather delays and setbacks due to COVID-19, the park has announced its fitness and indoor aquatics center will officially open on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The park’s general manager, Patrick O’Brien, made the announcement Monday night at an Albertville City Council meeting.
“On Tuesday, Nov. 17, we’ll officially open our doors and continue our journey to service this great community,” O’Brien said. “So, we’re very, very excited.”
The two-story, 5,000 square-foot fitness center will include treadmills and other cardio equipment, free weights, Synergy 360 and Synergy 180 state-of-the-art functional training equipment with multiple stations, two-lane indoor walking/running track, concession area and five-court gymnasium.
The aquatics center will feature an eight-lane competition/lap pool, a therapeutic pool ideal for water aerobics classes and swim lessons, a vortex pool, play features for kids and wet locker rooms with showers and direct access to the pool deck. It will also include a zero-entry access.
O’Brien said the park will have two open houses before it opens for people to tour the facility and have the opportunity to sign up as new members or purchase day passes.
“It’s been a long, hard road,” councilman Ben McGowan said. “I think you’ll be pleased with what you see.”
The park, located at 1325 SMPA Blvd in Albertville, has already hosted several events this month including baseball and softball tournaments and clinics, swim meets for the new Albertville City Schools swim team and the annual Corks and Chefs banquet.
Registration for fall youth and adult sports is now open for teams to register at sandmountainpark.com.
