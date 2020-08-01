After working at The Sand Mountain Reporter for nearly a year, Daniel Taylor has been promoted to the position of news editor, effective immediately.
“I was excited to be able to give Daniel the opportunity to be our news editor,” Shannon J. Allen, The Reporter’s new publisher said. “He’s earned it by his dedication, talent and work ethic during his tenure with The Reporter. I look forward to working with him as we continue to cover the stories that are important to our subscribers and our community.”
A native of Kingsport, Tennessee, Taylor graduated from Tri-Cities Christian School in 2009 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English from East Tennessee State University. He got his first job as a reporter in 2014 in Laurens, South Carolina for a local website, GoLaurens.com, covering all beats from education and crime to sports and local government. He then worked a variety of jobs, most recently marketing at a car dealership, before he found his way back to journalism on The Reporter’s writing staff. He and his wife, Stephanie, moved to Albertville in September 2019.
“Daniel has been an excellent staff writer for The Reporter since he stepped through the door, and I believe this promotion speaks to that,” said Taylor Beck, current publisher and editor of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia, and former managing editor of The Reporter. “I’m certainly proud and excited for him. I think we can only expect great things from him as news editor.”
In the 2020 Alabama Press Association Media Awards, Taylor took third place in the “Best Spot News” category, Division C, for his article, “White van syndrome.” His primary beats cover Albertville and several towns in DeKalb County. His columns also appear regularly on The Reporter’s opinion page.
“When I heard that Daniel was named [news] editor of The Reporter, I thought this will be so great for the Sand Mountain area,” former staff writer Nickie Simpson said. “He’s going to bring an intelligence to the role that no one else could. I have always admired his eloquent way with words and how much time and effort he puts into his work. The Reporter now has a dream team with Shannon Allen at the helm as the new publisher and Daniel stepping up as editor. The future couldn’t be brighter for this newspaper. Congratulations, you’re both well-deserving of the promotions.”
Taylor said he was thrilled to be given the opportunity to serve as news editor and looks forward to leading the paper to new heights in the future.
He can be reached at daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com, and readers can follow him on Twitter @DnlTylr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.