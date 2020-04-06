On Friday, April 3, Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English updated parents and students about the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. He spoke in a live-stream video on the Albertville Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page addressing issues of classwork, grading and senior graduation.
After being introduced by chamber president Stan Witherow, English opened by referencing the school closure announcement Gov. Kay Ivey first made on Friday, March 13. He said the school staff had been preparing for a potential shutdown before that, but they had not expected it to be more than a week.
“At that time, we were preparing for three to five days,” he said. “We were not preparing for what we have today, so I do want to be honest with everyone.”
He said the “proactive measures” the staff took allowed them to be in a better position to make further plans for a more extended closure.
The Albertville City School Board has chosen to use a “blended education platform” to complete the 2019-2020 school year. The new policy began Monday, April 6 and will continue through May 22. During this time, teachers will be posting lessons and videos to Google Classroom and YouTube. English encouraged parents and students to subscribe to the Aggie Vision Academy YouTube channel. Teachers will also be available each day during the week from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for parents and students to communicate with, if needed.
One of the “biggest obstacles” English said he had to address with the virtual method of teaching was how to grade student’s work and assess learning.
“You have to ask … how do you ensure the validity of a grade that a child earns?” he said.
English said he and other school officials decided to look at a student’s cumulative grade for each previous nine-week quarter and apply the highest one to the final quarter.
“If my child earned a 90 the first nine weeks, a 95 the second nine weeks and a 100 the third nine weeks, the fourth nine weeks grade would be a 100,” English said. “Those would be calculated in the traditional way, and that would be their final grade.
“I want to discourage anyone from saying, ‘well, the school year’s over,’ because the school year is not over,” he added. “There are critical standards that our students and pre-K through 11th need to work on to prepare them for traditional school when we do return, hopefully in August of 2020.”
However, for seniors, English said they have “in all practicality” graduated, if they have met all of the requirements.
“We’re just waiting to celebrate with them at a graduation ceremony,” he said.
Graduation for the Albertville High School Class of 2020 has been set for Friday, July 31. Senior Awards Night will be held virtually on Friday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. All graduating seniors’ transcripts will show a graduation date of May 15.
To help with virtual learning, English said the school’s STEM bus has been outfitted as a mobile WiFi hotspot for students to utilize for school work. The bus will be parked at AHS Fine Arts Center student parking lot and will be available for use each day from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. He said to be sure to practice social distancing as WiFi should reach anywhere within a 50-yard radius of the bus.
Barring unforeseen future delays, English said the 2020-2021 school year will commence Aug. 11, and Albertville City Schools will have their normal fall assessment when the school year begins.
“The number one thing there is, we’re about building relationships and being there for each other during this uncertain time,” English said.
He said teachers would reach out to their students for more specific instruction about classwork starting Monday and parents can also find out more information about their child’s school by visiting albertk12.org.
