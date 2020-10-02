This is an opinion piece.
Like most of you, I’ve become numb to coronavirus news. Whenever I see a headline of how many cases this or that state added or which special person got infected, I’m less surprised by the numbers and names than I am that anyone still cares.
Then it was announced Friday the President and First Lady had both tested positive for the China virus. Suddenly it seemed real again. Suddenly the virus could have a direct effect on me.
As grossly egocentric as that sounds, you need not look any further than the first few reactions on social media to know it’s how most everyone felt. While many expressed thoughts and prayers, others could hardly hold back their gleeful I-told-you-sos and wishes of swift demise.
With Donald and Melania Trump going into quarantine at the White House, people are wondering what this could mean for his campaign, his presidency and for America.
After months of alleged mishandling of the coronavirus, many see his infection as a form of poetic justice as if only he had taken it more seriously, not only would 200,000 Americans be alive today, but he wouldn’t be at risk of suffering the same fate.
In reality, the only thing surprising about this news is that it didn’t happen sooner. Considering how many people the president must meet and greet and speak with on a daily basis, it was only a matter of time, but not because his attitude toward COVID was too cavalier.
Do you honestly think the president hasn’t been better protected from the virus than you have, regardless of how many times you wash your hands or how tight you wear your mask?
He and his staff have had their temperatures taken and symptoms checked daily, surely multiple times, and can test themselves as often as they want with the latest and greatest tests, again multiple times per day. Any and all medications that event hint at having a prophylactic benefit — don’t think he hasn’t been taking them. Yet somehow, through all that, the commander in chief and his wife got the virus.
Surely all those safety measures are what have delayed the inevitable for so long as masks undoubtedly have some benefit to slowing the spread of the virus, but if it still got to the president, it’s going to get to us all eventually.
Now, you might have better luck locking yourself in your basement, but even then it’s nearly guaranteed you’ll get exposed when you resurface.
Remember the “flatten the curve” mantra? It took more than 15 days but it appears we largely achieved that goal. You might ask how that can be true if people are still getting infected, as many as 1,000 per day according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. That’s because the goal wasn’t to directly reduce the total number of cases but rather to spread them out over time, as has been pointed out before by me and many others. Put another way, once the fuzzy, spiked ball got rolling, there was little we could have done to stop cases from being what they are today.
At last report Friday, the Trumps were feeling fine with only mild symptoms, but due to the president’s age, the white elephant of death still hangs over the Oval Office. It’s hard to predict what would happen if he succumbed to the illness; what more chaos might ensue. But many believe he’ll be lauded a hero if and when he beats this, perhaps vindicating his initial downplaying of the disease, with some even going as far as calling the whole thing a campaign stunt.
Odds are, the first family will come through this unscathed, but they’ll probably get killed in the mainstream media several times over before then. Though noteworthy to an extent, it’s wise to measure your response to COVID-19 news as with any other story this close to an election. Be dubious of bombshell headlines designed to engender fear and confusion. Which isn’t to say it’s all fake news, but the proposed panic level is almost always overblown.
Daniel Taylor is a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
