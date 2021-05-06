A heroic effort from Avery Dickerson in the circle was not enough Wednesday afternoon, as the Albertville Aggies dropped their opening game of the 7A Area 7 Tournament by a 3-2 margin in 12 innings to Huntsville High.
The Aggies, who entered the tournament as the top-seed, jumped out to a quick lead in the bottom of the first, when Elaiana Collins delivered a single to right for the early 1-0 lead.
That run was nearly enough for the Aggies as Dickerson, an Auburn-Montgomery commit, settled in. Dickerson kept Huntsville off the board until the top of the fifth when a double, a stolen base, and a ground out resulted in a manufactured run and a 1-1 game.
From there it became a war of attrition, with each team being held off the scoresheet until the top of the ninth, the second extra inning.
Huntsville put together a two-out rally, getting a walk, a stolen base, and a two-out single to push across the potential winning run. But the Aggies answered in the bottom of the inning, piecing together their own two out rally. With Jenna Shedd on first, Collins drew a hit by pitch, then Gracyn Spicer delivered a clutch single to center to bring around Shedd with the tying run, keeping the game alive.
Again the pitchers settled in until the top of the 12th, when Huntsville opened with a walk, stole second, and remained at third following a sac bunt and a ground out. But with two outs, the Aggies made an error that allowed the winning run to cross the plate.
Albertville again tried to rally with two outs in the bottom of the inning, getting two walks and a hit by pitch with two outs, but with the bases loaded, a pop out ended the threat and the game.
Dickerson pitched all 12 innings for the Aggies, throwing 167 pitches, giving up just seven hits and one earned run while fanning 12 batters.
With the loss, Albertville drops into the loser’s bracket where each game is an elimination game from here out. The Aggies will face Grissom today at 12 p.m., will need to win that game, then another game at 2 p.m. to reach the tournament final and secure their spot in the Regional round.
