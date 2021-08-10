Like many other school systems, Boaz City Schools was hoping to have as normal a school year as they could while staying safe from COVID-19. But on Monday, the system officially issued a mask mandate saying all students will be required to wear masks at all times on the bus and in the classroom.
The mandate, which was issued by Superintendent Todd Haynie based on “recommendation of the Alabama Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and our local medical community including an overwhelming majority of our local pediatricians, will last through Sept. 3 unless extended.
“By wearing masks, it will dramatically decrease the number of students who would be deemed close contacts and would otherwise have to quarantine,” Haynie said in the memo.
“This decision was not made in haste,” he added. “It was made after careful consideration taking into account the medical opinions of those much more qualified than me.”
Though other local school systems require masks be worn on buses, Boaz City Schools is the first to mandate them inside buildings.
