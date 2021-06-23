A ceremony was held Friday, May 14th celebrating the recent graduates from Project SEARCH of Marshall County.
Project SEARCH is a program with 620 locations all over the world including 47 states and 10 countries. Marshall County’s program is dedicated to helping recently graduated high school students who are differently abled.
The Marshall County Schools program, which has been in existence here for almost seven years, has previously been hosted in both locations of Marshall Medical Centers.
The students had a classroom where they would learn life and job skills. The students would then perform internships within the hospitals. Marshall Medical Centers has always been a great partner with the program. With the start of the pandemic, the program had to find another place to meet. Wes Long, owner of The Hampton Inn in Guntersville, stepped up to support the program. He provided a location for the group to meet for class as well as rotations for internships at the hotel. “The rotations are vital for our interns to build confidence and job skills so they can become a member of the workforce. Wes Long and the staff at Hampton Inn have truly saved our program from having to be shut down due to the pandemic. We are all so very thankful to them for their support of our program.” said Ann Kennamer, a skills training instructor with Project SEARCH.
“We would also like to thank the other local businesses that provided rotations for our interns; Foodland, Kingdom Kids, Pet Depot, Weathers, Lake Guntersville Ace Hardware, A&D Motors, Launchpad, Wintzells, Jonica’s Bakery, and Marshall Technical School. These opportunities gave our students a chance to gain marketable skills that they can take with them in the future,” said Beth Hanner, classroom instructor with the program.
The Department of Labor states that 33.7% of people who are differently abled are employed. Through the work of Project SEARCH worldwide those numbers have improved to almost 80%. The Marshall County Project SEARCH numbers have seen an even more positive result of 92%. Program participant and Asbury graduate, Logan Hartman, began his internship at LaunchPad. He is now employed at Foodland in Guntersville.
“Project SEARCH teaches you new skills that you don’t get to learn in high school. Doing multiple internships gives you the opportunity to learn a variety of skills. When you get a job, having that experience helps build confidence,” said Hartman.
