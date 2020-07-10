Have you ever experienced the strange sensation of repeating a word over and over until it temporarily loses meaning? This phenomenon is called semantic satiation and it may play a role in what Alabama’s State Health Officer Scott Harris has termed “COVID caution fatigue.”
From daily case counts to additional health guidelines, the novel coronavirus has dominated headlines for months. When COVID-19 was first reported in the U.S. and later Alabama, most people eagerly complied with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s three basic guidelines to social distance, sanitize and wear a mask.
Fast forward to today, as businesses reopen and safer-at-home orders loosen, the atmosphere of fear has lifted along with many of the public safety restrictions. But as increasing numbers of cases in North Alabama and elsewhere in the U.S. seem to indicate, the virus may be spreading more quickly than ever before, while the attitude of the public seems to have shifted from concerned to careless.
“For months you may have been practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently ... staying home as much as possible and wearing a face covering in public,” Harris wrote on the public health website. “You have remained well physically, are tired of following the rules of prevention and are ready to relax. Perhaps you have a false sense of security if you have not been directly impacted by COVID, if neither you nor anyone with whom you are closely associated has contracted the virus. This condition has been called ‘COVID caution fatigue.’”
While health guidelines have been repeated on a near daily basis, the issue of mask wearing has become more prominent due to increased political scrutiny and a rise in COVID-19 cases. In a recent press conference, Gov. Kay Ivey said she would not be instituting a statewide mask mandate as that would be “impossible” to enforce. Since then, several cities and counties such as Madison and Mobile County have issued their own mask mandates.
Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a recent interview with U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, voiced his strong support for a mandate.
“Individual mandates, wherever they come from, are important,” Fauci said. “Because when people get a signal that you may or may not have to wear a mask, which means it may or may not be helpful, that’s a very confusing signal. The signal should be: wear a mask, period.”
The Reporter reached out to Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson who said though he’d like to have a countywide mask mandate, the commission did not have the authority to issue one.
“We’ve talked about it,” Hutcheson said. “I talked with the county attorney. We don’t have the authority.”
He said counties, such as Madison County, who have issued their own mask mandate were able to do so because they have their own, local public health officer, whereas Marshall County does not.
“We can mandate [masks be worn] coming into the courthouse, he said. “We’ve mandated that. But as far as the county wide, we don’t have the authority to mandate that. That would have to come down from the governor’s office.
“I wish we had one country wide,” he added. “I think it would be a good idea… I strongly encourage people to wear [a mask] out in public and maintain a safe distance as much as possible.”
Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett has been trumpeting the importance of wearing face coverings since the CDC first issued its guidelines. However, she said politics have clouded the issue making it harder for people to heed what would otherwise be considered sound medical advice.
“It’s hard to get your message out because of how political it’s become,” she said. “It’s frustrating… Our numbers [of cases] are going in the wrong direction… We’re just asking people to be respectful of each other.”
McBurnett said wearing masks and following all of the health guidelines is more important now than ever with schools planning to reopen in August. Both she and Fauci said reopening schools was a major priority and everyone needed to work together to ensure that nothing prevents that from happening.
McBurnett said she believed the next step in slowing the spread of the virus would be a statewide mask mandate. The question is, will the state health officer consider issuing one, she said.
“Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris have made their message clear that Alabamians should wear a mask, practice social distancing and exercise personal responsibility in all things as we work to combat this virus,” Press Secretary Gina Maiola told The Reporter in an email. “She has been consistent from the beginning – this virus should be taken seriously. The governor has prescribed our state measures; now it’s time for each region to do their part as well. Each area is unique and is working with their own set of data specific to their town or city, which is why the governor supports the decisions of local governments or businesses to require masks to be worn.”
In the absence of a mandate, wearing masks and following health guidelines remains a personal decision and responsibility. While Harris said he understand the mental and physical fatigue have been experiencing due to COVID-19, he encouraged everyone to remain cautious.
“I urge you to carefully consider your actions and be consistent in maintaining your newly acquired habits as we live through this serious pandemic,” Harris said. “Ultimately, it is every individual’s responsibility to take the necessary steps to help contain the spread, care for others, and save lives at this unique time. COVID-19 cases and deaths in Alabama continue to rise, but each of us has the power to reverse this alarming trend.”
