ARAB -- Behind a dominant running game led by a senior quarterback, Arab both controlled the ball and used big plays on the ground to run past visiting Albertville on Thursday night, 35-0, spoiling the Albertville coaching debut of Chip English.
The host Knights as a team rushed for 293 yards, paced by quarterback Ed Johnson, who racked up a game-high 129 yards on 16 carries, while finding the end zone four times in the first half.
For the game, the Knights outgained the Aggies 396 to 125, while the Aggies helped the Knights with 10 penalties in the game, eight of them coming in the first half.
"When you shoot yourself in the foot with penalties, or situations happen where it's third and long or second and long and we're punting," Albertville's Chip English said. "And then defensively, on those big third down plays we can't seem to get off the field, that's a combination for a loss, and that's what happened tonight."
After Albertville's Andy Howard hit Elijah Moss for a 21-yard gain on the opening drive, the offense stalled and the Arab offense went to work. The Knights pieced together a 13-play, 75-yard drive with the big play coming on a screen from Ed Johnson to brother Wes for 38-yards, while a questionable spot on a fourth down play kept the drive alive deep in Albertville territory before Ed Johnson punched it in from three yards out for the 7-0 lead.
From there, the Arab defense got quick stops coupled with a couple of quick scores thanks to a pair of long runs. On Arab's next drive, Johnson took the snap on the third play, made one cut at the line and raced 72 yards for a 14-0 lead.
On Arab's following series, running back Hayden O'Reilly busted loose for 57 yards, eventually leading to another Johnson score from five yards out and a 21-0 lead. Johnson continued his big night on the Knights' next series, going in from four yards out for a 28-0 halftime lead. Johnson was also efficient in the passing game, going 7 of 9 for 83 yards and no interceptions.
In the first half, the Knights outgained the Aggies 289-60.
"Arab is a tough team and they got after it a little bit and we didn't respond necessarily the way I wanted us to," English said.
The Knights capped the scoring on the opening drive of the half, putting together another long drive that lasted 15 plays and scoring with 2:41 left in the quarter for the final margin on O'Reilly's 11-yard score. O'Reilly chipped in with 86 yards in addition to the score.
For English and the Aggies, he hopes the tough outing can be something that the young team can take lessons from. Howard finished the game 8 of 17 for 88 yards through the air, running back Braxton Bowers posted 26 rushing yards on five carries, while Cooper Butler collected a sack on defense.
"It's early in the season, it was our first outing, we put a lot of young kids on the field, and we understand it's a process. Now, did we want to play better, of course we did, but we understand this can be a learning experience where we can learn and compete," English added. "We just have to be a little more disciplined, and that starts with me and how I approach practice and handle situations. We have to be clean in all that stuff, but because it's correctable it gives you hope that that process of getting better and better can happen."
With the opener in the books, the Aggies will get the benefit of having an early-season open week, with no game next Friday, allowing them to have two weeks before they will host Sparkman High in the home opener on September 3.
"I'm proud of the guys, for a lot of them it was their first varsity snaps tonight," English concluded. "They came out and competed, it just didn't go the way we wanted it. We couldn't make the plays when we needed to both offensively and defensively, really proud of their effort, we just have to clean some stuff up and get back after it.
"There's a bonus to having that week off, whether its Week 9 or Week 2, you want to correct things, and we're going to take advantage of the schedule at this point and correct the ones that are correctable and try to get a jump on our opponent and try to get better every day."
ALBERTVILLE;0;0;0;0 - 0
ARAB 7;21;7;0 - 35
Arab - Ed Johnson 3-yard run, Gavin Currier kick
Arab - Johnson 72-yard run, Currier kick
Arab - Johnson 5-yard run, Currier kick
Arab - Johnson 4-yard run, Currier kick
Arab - Hayden O'Reilly 11-yard run, Currier kick
PASSING: Albertville - Andy Howard, 8-17-88-0-0; Arab - Ed Johnson, 7-9-83-0-0
RUSHING: Albertville - Braxton Bowers 5-26; Arab - Ed Johnson, 16-129
RECEIVING: Albertville - Elijah Moss 3-36; Arab - John Johnson 5-66
