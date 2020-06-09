Who could possibly resist chunks of charred hot dogs and saucy beans?
It is two of the best things at any cook-out. These are tart, sweet and super simple to make. You can even add BBQ sauce if you would like. Be sure to turn your cans of pork and beans upside down on the counter before using. This helps get all the juice to the top of the cans, which makes it easier to drain.
Beanie Weenies
4 servings
Ingredients:
1 package of hot dogs — we use Oscar Meyer All-Beef Hot Dogs — diced
2 15-oz. cans of pork and beans, drained
½ cup ketchup
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
A couple of drops of liquid smoke
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon onion powder
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13 glass casserole dish with cooking spray.
2. Mix all the ingredients together and pour into the prepared casserole dish.
3. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, let cool for 5 minutes, and then serve.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking.
