Sand Mountain Park Fitness and Indoor Aquatics Center is set to have two open house events before it officially opens Nov. 17.
Sand Mountain Park Fitness and Indoor Aquatics Center is located at 1325 SMPA Blvd., Albertville, Alabama 35950, and the building totals over 100,000 sq. ft. This space was previously the Albertville Park and Recreation Center. The City of Albertville’s vision of dramatically improving the health and well-being of the community and surrounding areas continues to come to life.
Members will be able to access the Fitness Center and Indoor Aquatics Center during operational hours, and day passes will be available for non-members. Membership information and monthly rates can be found at www.sandmountainpark.com/wintheday/.
Day pass rates are $10 per person during the Fall/Winter, and $15 per person in the Spring/Summer when the outdoor water park opens. Kids ages 4 and under are free. A day pass provides access to the Fitness Center, Indoor Aquatics Center, open gyms (when available), indoor pickleball, racquetball and all group exercise classes on that day.
The park is also excited to announce the Signature Playground, Signature Outdoor Pavilion, two outdoor basketball courts and two outdoor sand volleyball courts will be opening on November 17th. All these amenities will be free to the public and available from dawn to dusk. The Signature Pavilion is available for private rentals/events as well.
The park will host the open house events on Sunday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 8, both from 1-5 p.m. inside the Fitness Center building. Current members can activate their account and tour the facility. Interested members and/or people who just want to get a tour are also encouraged to attend either of these Open Houses.
“The journey to providing the City of Albertville and the Sand Mountain region a world-class park continues with this instrumental step of opening the Fitness Center & Indoor Aquatics Center,” stated Sand Mountain Park General Manager Patrick O’Brien. “We are so excited to be able to help improve the mental and physical health of the community every day.”
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is a premier sports vacation destination encompassing 130-acres in Albertville. One feature of the park is a 103,000-square-foot community recreation and events center with 25,000+ square feet of clear-span event space. The park is conveniently located 7 miles from Lake Guntersville, 45 miles from Huntsville and 70 miles from Birmingham. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is managed by The Sports Facilities Management (SFM), an industry leader in managing community recreation and sports tourism facilities.
The Fitness Center and Indoor Aquatics Center will be open Monday - Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
The park is planning for Child Watch to open early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.