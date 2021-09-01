On Wednesday, rescue crews led by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office located a swimmer at High Falls Park near Geraldine.
According to Sheriff Nick Welden, the person was swimming at High Falls on Monday before going missing that afternoon. Heavy rains forced rescue crews to pause their search Tuesday. Finally, at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Welden said the swimmer was located alive on a rock in the river.
The subject was transported by DeKalb Ambulance Service with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
"This subject is very, very fortunate to have made it out of this situation alive,” the sheriff said. “I'd like to thank our deputies and our search team for not giving up.
"If these guys would have given up, the outcome in this search might have been much different. This is the reason why these guys don't give up, even if the situation seems hopeless.”
The sheriff's Office, Fischer Rescue Squad, High Falls Park Staff, Geraldine Rescue Squad, DeKalb County EMA, Fort Payne Fire, Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Powell Fire, Hendrixville Fire and ALEA participated in the search.
