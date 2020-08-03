Herley Mitchell Wright
Orange Beach
(formerly of Albertville)
Herley Mitchell Wright (63) of Orange Beach, AL; formerly of Albertville, AL; passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27th at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, AL.
There will be no visitation and a graveside memorial service at Union Grove #2 will be held at a later date. Thank you to Cason Funeral Services of Foley for assisting the family.
Mitch is survived by his loving wife, Glynis Harris and his three sons Dustin Cole (Alison); Brannon Dale (Amber); Mitchell Pierce Wright. Mitch has 7 beautiful grandchildren: Brooks Cole, Lexie Marie, Collins Jay and Caelum Perry Wright of Northport, AL; Eva May Lynn Wright of Orange Beach, AL; Cassandra Lucy and Theani Lee Wright of Cuenca, Ecuador.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva Dale and Welton Cole Wright; his grandparents Herley J and Thelma Pierce; and his sister, Martha Wright Williams.
A special thank you to the staff at South Baldwin for their kind care of our loved one in his time of need.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make donations to the American Diabetes Association in his honor at diabetes.org.
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” -Matt. 7:12
Margaret Nell Pair Reeves
Albertville
Margaret Nell Pair Reeves passed into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 28, 2020. She was 86 years old.
A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, in the sanctuary of Mount Calvary Baptist Church (201 Rose Road, Albertville, Alabama), with visitation to be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dean Timbes and Brent Roe will officiate.
The youngest and last surviving of Eula and Grady Pair’s four children, Margaret was born and raised in Albertville, Alabama, and lived all but just a few years of her life on Section Line Road. In 1955, she married James David “J.D.” Reeves. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage before he passed away in 1998. She was a long-time member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Albertville, where she volunteered in the nursery and with Vacation Bible School until her health no longer permitted it. Margaret worked at the telephone company for a few years before her marriage and until she became a mother. When her youngest child started to school, Margaret accepted the job of secretary to the pastor of the church, a job she held for 35 years until her retirement in 2002. Cooking for her family always brought Margaret great pleasure, and she enjoyed playing dominos regularly with her friends for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings-Les Pair, Inez Pair Moultrie, and Lila Mae Pair Rains-as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many beloved friends.
She is survived by her children and their spouses whom she loved and treated as her own-Charlotte (Gerald) Stewart of Gardendale, Alabama; Terry (Michelle) Reeves of Albertville; Kevin (Lisa) Reeves of Guntersville; and Brent (Lorna) Reeves of Hoover, Alabama. She was a devoted grandmother to David Reeves of Indianapolis, Indiana; Anna (John) Holcomb of Hixon, Tennessee, Carly (Michael) Robertson of Pelham, Alabama; Michael (Macy) Reeves of saint Petersburg, Florida; Emma Reeves of Portland, Oregon; and Phillip Reeves of New York City, New York. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren- Parker, Emmy, and Piper Holcomb. Margaret leaves behind sisters-in-law Marjorie Pair, Irene Reeves Stephens, and Wynelle Reeves Harrison, as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Margaret’s memory to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville, AL, or to the missions offerings of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
In keeping with current Alabama Health Department ordinances, masks will be required at the visitation and at the Funeral Service, and appropriate social distancing will be observed. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marjory Beam
Geraldine
Ms. Marjory Beam age 81, of Geraldine passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services were Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
The family received friends from noon until time of service on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home, Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Mauldin; granddaughters, Stephanie (Chris) McCreless and Rachel Weaver; great-grandchildren, Dessa Faulkner, Zoey Faulkner, Kenzy Faulkner, and Phoenix Dupree; special brother-in-law, Junior Graves; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hiram T. Richey and Myrtle Shirley Richey; sister, Maxine Graves; brother, Kenneth Richey; and son, Anthony “Tony” Lamar Beam.
Wendell Montez Reed
Gulfport, Miss.
Wendell Montez Reed, 88, of Gulfport, Miss, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Gulfport.
Mrs. Reed was a native of Guntersville and a longtime resident of Gulfport. She was employed for 29 years as a secretary for the Department of Defense Civil Services. She enjoyed spending time and shopping with family, attending luncheons with friends, cooking, baking brownies and cookies for her family as they worked on automobiles, reading the Bible and she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl K. Reed; her grandson, Zack Reed; sisters, Essie Mangum, Lois Pentecost, Jaunee Helton and Agnes Cornelius; and a brother, Leamon Cornelius.
Survivors include her sons, Lee and Randy Reed; her sister, Willene Madden; grandchildren, Ember McGrath and Josh Reed; great-grandchildren, Katana McGrath and Barrett McCrath; and her dearly loved family members, Beth Lykins, Jesse Lykins and Jon McGrath.
Visitation was June 25, 2020, at Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport. Services followed in the funeral home chapel.
Private burial for family was in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Carlton “Possum” Goss
Boaz
Carlton “Possum” Goss, 58, of Boaz, died Wednesday, July 29, at his home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Ragland United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Ted St. John will officiate.
Survivors include his son, Jerrod Keith Goss; parents, Phyllis Kelley and Howard Goss (Rita); brother, Michael Scott Goss (Carrie) and Christopher Lee Goss; sister, Stacey Anne Lang (Steven); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Carol Renee Storck
Guntersville
Carol Renee Storck, 58, of Guntersville, died July 28, 2020, at her home.
No services are planned as the family has chosen cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence David Storck; sister, Peggy Jean (Lloyd) Chap;men; and a brother, Roger Dale Holcomb.
Elsa Sarah Jewel Tant Thompson
Boaz
Elsa Sarah Jewel Tant Thompson, 88, of Boaz, die Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel. Bob Hundley will officiate.
Survivors include daughters, Becky Patterson (Jimmy), of Whitesboro, and Jean Anderson (Robin), of Collisnville; a son, Joe Thompson (Sharon), of Whitesboro; 14 grandchildren; 28 Great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Gary Hicks
High Point
Gary Hicks, 55, of the High Point community, died July 29, 2020.
Services were at noon Friday, July 31, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include his daughter, Ryan Hicks, of High Point; mother, Frances Faynell Hicks, of High Point; sisters, Sherry (Steve) Davis, of Fort Payne, and Sheila Higgins, of High Point; brother-in-law, Jeff Cambron; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
George Walter Childers
Horton
George Walter Childers, 80, of Horton, died Tuesday, July28, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Horton. Mike Knott Will officiate. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Williamson Childers, of Horton; daughter, Robin Williams (Bradley), of Douglas; sister, Shirley Nixon (William), of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
J.L. Walker
Boaz
Mr. J. L. Walker, age 75, of Henderson Road, Boaz, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McRae Chapel with Bro. David Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife; Mary Nelson Walker, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law; Jeff and Beverly Walker, of Albertville; daughter and son-in-law: Diana and Jeff Jenkins, of Albertville; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Jody and Karen Walker, of Aurora; and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.
John C. Cook
Pinson
John C. Cook, 86, of Pinson, died July 28, 2020, at St. Vincents East.
Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Adams Brown Service Chapel. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Hill Cemetery with Bro. Morris Stevens officiating.
Survivors include daughter, Janice Johnson and Jerri Nelson; sons, John (Kathy) Cook and Jason Cook; and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Keri Estes Harris
Albertville
Keri Estes Harris, 43, of Albertville, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service were July 30, 2020 at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Willis Kelly officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memory Gardens.
Sharon Denise Wooten
Boaz
Sharon Denise Wooten, 63, of Boaz, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery at Southside. Rev. Harold Coe will be officiating. Visitation will be 2 until 3 before the service at the funeral Home.
Survivors include her daughters, Samantha Roberts (Brian), Tonya Walker (Brian), Cecilia Varnadore (Jody), Amanda Chaffee (Douglas), and Melissa Wilson (Scott), nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Deborah Hearn; brother, Randy Speight (Bridgette); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Thereshia Louise Tolbert Fleming
Albertville
Thereshia Louise Tolbert Fleming, 62, of Albertville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home.
The family has chosen cremation and no formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth James Fleming; daughters, April Moreland (Steven), Donna Boydston, Tina Curby and Stephanie Moore; sons, Billy Denson (Laci), Chance Fleming (Ashley), Chris Eudy (Ashley), Brandon Bearden, Joe David Moore Jr., Brandon Sims, Kevin Terrell, and Lee Huffstutler; sisters, Christine Graham (Todd), Karen Smith (Robert), and Deborah Goodridge; brothers, Harold Tolbert, Darrell Tolbert, Michael Tolbert, Randy Tolbert, Steve Graben, Mike Graben, Tim Graben, Bill Graben, Lane Rice, and Brandon Sims (Summer); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Wilda Ree McCauley Childress
Albertville
Wilda Ree McCauley Childress, 77, of Albertville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home.
Services will be at 3 p.m. at Mount High Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gene Lambert and Tommy Mashburn will officiate.
Survivors include her husband, Albert Childress; daughter, Lisa Ree Childress (Mike); sons, Stevie Hugh Childress (Pam), and Brian Wayne Childress (Delia); 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
