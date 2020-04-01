Twenty days.
Despite a shortage in supplies and testing, it took only 20 days for Alabama to surpass 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, demonstrating the importance of abiding by the social distancing guidelines instituted by federal and state leaders.
In a video released by her office Monday morning, Gov. Kay Ivey urged Alabamians again to avoid contact with each other in an effort to contain and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“These are uncertain times, for sure,” Ivey said. “So now and for the foreseeable future, please, please consider staying safe at home.
“Everyone at every age is vulnerable,” Ivey later added. “And we need all our people of all ages to start thinking about others.”
Alabama’s first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health on March 13 in Montgomery County.
One week later, the count surpassed 100.
On March 25, the first death from the coronavirus was reported out of Jackson County and Marshall County had its first case confirmed.
Seven days later, the number of cases topped 1,000.
Before reaching 1,000 cases, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Alabama. FEMA announced Monday that federal emergency aid had been made available for the state to supplement the state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19, starting Jan. 20.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth wrote a column Wednesday prior to the case count reaching 1,000. He said social distancing is vital now more than ever.
“Working from home, avoiding contact with others, and venturing into public only when absolutely necessary can make life seem much like the Bill Murray movie, ‘Groundhog Day,’” he wrote. “Each day, the temptation to break a social distancing guideline becomes a little harder to resist and the desire to ignore protocols and immediately return to your normal routine becomes that much greater.
“But facts, statistics, and simple, everyday hard truths demand that we not only hold the course in the fight against COVID-19, but also practice stricter self-discipline in how we act and what we do.”
Ainsworth said Alabama is ahead of schedule based on recent projections and said the outbreak would likely get worse before getting better.
“Every indicator points to the situation getting significantly worse in our state before it begins to improve, and President Trump has ordered additional ventilators sent to Alabama from the national stockpile in order to prepare for what awaits us,” he wrote. “If current trends continue, Alabama’s healthcare resources will likely be pushed beyond capacity by the end of the month, and the number of hospital and ICU beds that are needed will exceed the total number we have in the state.
“The good news is that Alabamians can prove all of these projections and possible doomsday scenarios wrong if we just use common sense, take self-responsibility, and follow the rules that health professionals suggest,” he added. “Too many among us are still refusing to take the COVID-19 crisis seriously, and by doing that, they threaten their own lives along with the lives of everyone they love and everyone they meet.”
As of April 1, at 12 p.m., Marshall County had six confirmed cases of COVID-19, DeKalb County had four, Etowah County had nine and Blount County had five.
Of 26 deaths reported across the state, 17 had been confirmed as due to the virus by the ADPH.
The number of total tested was 7,774, according to the ADPH. Total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.
More information can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov.
