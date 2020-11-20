Barbara Catherine Banks Moore
Boaz
Mrs. Barbara Catherine Banks Moore, 75, of Reedy Circle, Boaz, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McRae’s Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Moore was born in Savannah, Georgia on July 28, 1945 to Carl Hudson and Alice Catherine Beane Banks. She was homemaker.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, Robert K. Moore, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Brandy Moore, of Albertville, and Douglas and Alesa Moore, of Boaz; daughter, Malinda Catherine Moore, of Boaz; grandchildren, Micheal Moore, Alison Moore, Emma Moore, Grace Foshee and Jordan Gochneaur; great-grandchildren, Brantley Gochneaur and Paislee Gochneaur; chosen sister, Becky McKinnon of East Liverpool, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Alice Banks, of East Liverpool, Ohio.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Julia Street Memorial United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Dorothy Virgina
Tidmore
Albertville
Dorothy Virginia Tidmore, 94, of Albertville, died Nov. 19, 2020.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sisters, Betty Whitehead, of Horton, and Bonnie Rutherford, of Union Grove; her daughter, Mary Camp (Mike), of Perry, Fla.; her son, T. Van Tidmore, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Thelma Euthema Gamble
Mt. Hebron
Thelma Euthema Gamble, 96, of Mt. Hebron, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Services were Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with a short graveside service immediately following in the adjoining cemetery with the Revs. David Wisener and Bill Rucker officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include sons, Thomas Gamble (Doris), Darrell Gamble; daughter, Gennie Currier; son-in-law, Bobby Johnson; seven grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
Imogene Hefner
Crossville
Imogene Hefner, 98, of Crossville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services were Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Jerry Darnell and Rev. Terry Williams officiated. Burial followed at Happy Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Williams (Terry), of Crossville; a grandson; a granddaughter; and three nieces.
Jack D. Callaway
Boaz
Jack D. Callaway, 89, of Boaz, died Nov. 17, 2020.
Graveside service and burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Callaway Payne (Arthur), and many nieces and nephews.
Judy Faye Hollis Dunn
Albertville
Judy Faye Hollis Dunn, 54, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Dunn; daughters, Lisa Dunn (Karen) and Crystal Dunn (James); and seven grandchildren.
Quaylene Allen
Crossville
Quaylene Allen, 86, of Crossville, died Wenesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church No. 2 with Bro. Lewayne Lewis and Bro. Junior Croft officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at the church.
Travis E. Heaton
Guntersville
Travis E. Heaton, 73, of Guntersville, died Nov. 5, 2020.
A memorial service was Nov. 14, 2020, at Riverbend Marina in Guntersville. The Rev. Brent Roe conducted the service. Carr Funeral Home of Guntersville assisted the family.
He’s survived by a son, Kelly Heaton, of Snead; a daughter, Lindsey Heaton, of Florida; two sisters, Elizabeth Pearce and Linda Murray, both of Albertville; and a brother, Hugh Heaton, of Boaz.
Michael Strawn
Gadsden
Michael Strawn, 65, of Gadsden, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his daughter, Kristen Strawn of Gadsden; five grandchildren; mother, Sylvia Strawn of Boaz; brothers and sister-in-law, Donny Strawn, of Guntersville, Steve Strawn and Terry and Rhonda Strawn, all of Boaz; and step-brother, Shane Strawn.
Brenda Jean Whitehead Monk
Boaz
Brenda Jean Whitehead Monk, 62, of Boaz, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her brothers, James Whitehead, Johnny Whitehead; a niece; and three nephews.
Enrique Gaspar
Dawson
Enrique Gaspar, 54, of Dawson, died Tuesday,Nov. 17, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A graveside service will be Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc., directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be at Rainsville Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Margarita Perez Gaspar, of Dawson; three sons, Simon Perez Gaspar, Enrique Perez Gaspar Jr. and Angel Perez Gaspar, all of Dawson; two daughters, Joselyn Perez Gaspar and Jennifer Perez Gaspar, both of Dawson; parents, Javier Manuel, of Guatemala, and Aura Bulux, of Dawson; two brothers, Tomas Gaspar, of Dawson, and Ronald Paiz, of Guatemala; and four sisters: Elizabeth Paiz, of Chicago, Patricia Bulux, of Dawson, Monica Paiz, of Guatemala, and Juana Paiz, of Collinsville, Alabama.
Dale Cook
Powell
Dale Cook, 72, of Powell, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Collinsville Health and Rehab.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro McCoy Wooten, Bro. Raymond Smith and Bro. Dennis Byrum officiating. Burial will follow in Old Sardis Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc., www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Survivors include a brother, Joe Cook (Patricia), of Fyffe; and five sisters, Jean Haynes (William), Brenda McBride, Debra Tucker (Frank), Juanita Simpson (Waylon) and Rita Embery (Danny), all of Fyffe.
