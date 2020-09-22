Archrivals Albertville and Boaz will renew the Backyard Brawl for the 79th time when they collide Friday night at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium in Boaz. Kickoff is 7 o’clock.
The Aggies lead the series 55-22-1. They’ve won seven straight and nine of the last 10 since ending Boaz’s seven-game winning streak in the rivalry.
Albertville edged the Pirates 14-13 a year ago in a game that featured a two-hour and 10-minute lightning delay.
Boaz’s last victory in the series was a 12-7 decision in 2012, which was Drew Noles’ final season as the Pirates’ head coach.
Albertville enters Friday’s contest looking for its first win of the 2020 season. The Aggies are 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Class 7A, Region 4 standings. They absorbed a 55-0 loss to Grissom on Sept. 18. Two weeks ago, Florence beat AHS 68-0, the largest margin of defeat in program history.
Boaz enters the game riding a three-game winning streak. The Pirates are 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the 5A, Region 7 standings. They’ve already matched their victory total from the 2019 season.
Friday’s matchup marks the Pirates’ first against a 7A in program history.
Boaz’s Kadin Bennefield has rushed 84 times for 545 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s tied for the third-most rushing TDs in a single season at BHS.
First-year starting quarterback Carter Lambert is 43-of-74 for 547 yards and five scores. Jaquez Kelly leads Boaz with 12 receptions for 129 yards.
Following is a look back at Backyard Brawls from 10, 25 and 50 years ago.
2010: Albertville 28, Boaz 22
The Aggies ended Boaz’s seven-game winning streak in the series where it began — at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium, nicknamed “The Ship.”
Albertville quarterback Michael Reeves threw touchdown passes of 11 yards to T.J. Vines and 37 yards to Donte Spurgeon while Tyree Roberts ran for 109 yards and two TDs.
1995: Albertville 26, Boaz 13
Scott Patterson ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, and Chad Glover gained 100 yards on eight attempts to propel the Aggies to victory.
Glover ripped off a 51-yard touchdown run.
1970: Boaz 39, Albertville 8
The Pirates blitzed the Aggies for three first-quarter touchdowns, building a 21-0 advantage. They outgained AHS 214-8 in the opening period at Aggie Stadium.
Quarterback Randy Ross and running backs Johnny Willis and Larry Stewart paced Boaz’s offense. The Pirates’ head coach was Dennis Hicks, who coached Albertville to wins in the rivalry in 1988 and 1989.
Both Ross and Hicks are inductees of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.