Former-president Donald Trump has been acquitted in his second impeachment trial.
On Saturday, the U.S. Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump after the U.S. House of Representatives charged him with “inciting an insurrection” related to the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Though the majority voted in favor or convicting Trump, at least 67 votes — two-thirds of the Senate — are required to convict. All 50 Democrats voted in favor of impeachment along with seven Republicans: Mitt Romney, of Utah; Susan Collins, of Maine; Ben Sasse, of Nebraska; Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania; Richard Burr, of North Carolina; Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska; and Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana.
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and Tommy Tuberville were among the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit.
“The Constitution speaks of removing a sitting president, not a private citizen. I recently voted to dismiss this case based on its questionable constitutionality,” Shelby said. “The Framers were clear in limiting impeachment to the President, Vice President, and civil officers of the United States. That is why today [Saturday], I voted to acquit.”
Freshman Tuberville said he questioned the constitutionality of impeaching Trump, who is now a private citizen.
“I had concerns with the lack of due process and constitutionality of this trial going in, and I voted twice to say so,” Tuberville said in a statement on Twitter. “But I had a duty as a juror to listen to the arguments of both sides and keep an open mind, which I did.
“After hearing the arguments presented, I voted to not convict for a number of reasons, including the fact that I don’t think the Senate has the authority to try a private citizen.
“There are no winners today. The American people lost. Our country is hurting from a global pandemic and rather than addressing the serious needs of our constituents we wasted a full week on an unconstitutional trial.
“Now it’s time for us as a country to move on. We need to remember that at the end of the day we’re on the same team: the American team. Both sides can do better at remembering that.”
Representative Robert Aderholt (R-AL 4) said he hopes Congress can now focus on other issues facing the nation.
“President Trump has been acquitted, an outcome that was known all along. I’m hopeful that now that this political distraction is over, we can get back to work to solve our nation’s many challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.